Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Samsung announced the Gear Fit2 in June 2016, bringing GPS tracking and a new design to the original Gear Fit model. Fast forward one year (and a bit) and rumour has it the South Korean company has another fitness device up its sleeve in the form of the Gear Fit2 Pro.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, which is expected to launch very soon.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is rumoured to be announced at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. If true, it will see the new fitness device revealed at Unpacked in New York on 23 August.

If reliable leakster Evan Blass is wrong however, we'd expect the Gear Fit2 Pro to make an appearance at consumer electronic show IFA, which takes place in Berlin the following week, kicking off on 1 September. There is a Samsung press conference scheduled for the evening of 30 August.

There has also been talk of another device by the name Gear Sport which may appear instead of the Gear Fit2 Pro at IFA, if we see the fitness device launched on 23 August, or as well as depending on the final release cycle. Samsung has as usual confirmed nothing, but at least we don't have too long to wait to find out the company's latest fitness plans.

Evan Blass claims the small Gear Fit2 Pro will cost $199 when it launches in the US. The current Gear Fit2 costs $179.99, which makes the new model a little more expensive.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is rumoured to be an improved version of the Gear Fit2. The device, which is said to have the model number of SM-R365, is thought to have passed through FCC certification in July. The certification was picked up by Sammobile and it shows a similar shaped device to the Gear Fit2, which carries a model number of SM-R360.

The FCC listing is further supported by a couple of leaks from VentureBeat, which not only show the design of the new device, but also share a few of the features expected to come with it. VentureBeat apparently obtained the details from a training deck shared with the site.

Based on the leaks, the Gear Fit2 Pro will come with a similar design to the Gear Fit2 with a rectangular curved Super AMOLED screen built into the main body. Whether it will be larger or the same size as the 1.5-inch screen found on the Gear Fit2 remains to be seen for now.

It looks like there will be a couple of function buttons to the right of the display and a buckle clasp for fastening, rather than the loop and pin system the Gear Fit2 uses. The VentureBeat leak suggests there will be a black and red model, as well as an all black model, both of which appear to have textured straps.

No doubt a heart rate sensor will sit on the underside of the screen again, as it does with the Gear Fit2 and as the FCC listing appears to show.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is said to be coming with 5ATM water resistance, along with the ability to sync with the Speed On app to track lap times whilst swimming. This is something the Gear Fit2 currently doesn't offer so it will no doubt be a welcomed feature should it appear.

It is also thought the Gear Fit2 Pro will come with GPS functionality, like the Gear Fit2, along with offline access to Spotify tracks, though it is unclear how much internal storage the Gear Fit2 Pro will offer. The Gear Fit2 has 4GB of storage so wed expect at least that in the Pro model.

Based on the VentureBeat leaks by Evan Blass, the new device will be compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, again like the Gear Fit2, and it will apparently offer a one-year premium subscription to Under Armour's digital fitness platform.

Evan Blass has also claimed the Gear Fit2 Pro will run on Samsung's Tizen operating system, which makes sense as the Gear Fit2 also runs on this platform.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro looks like it will follow a similar design to the Gear Fit2 but with a couple of additional features, such as the ability to track swimming and offer access to Spotify offline.

Nothing has been confirmed by Samsung as yet, but the new fitness tracker is expected to be revealed alongside the Note 8 on 23 August and if not, then we'd expect to see it shortly after. We will update this feature as soon as we hear anymore.