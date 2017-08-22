Google is working on a set of smart headphones with Assistant built-in

It seems Google is ramping up its hardware efforts. Following the news that the company is working on a new Chromebook Pixel and a smaller version of the Google Home smart speaker - along with two new Pixel phones of course, fresh evidence suggests a pair of smart headphones, codenamed 'Bisto', with Google Assistant built-in are being worked on too.

The guys at 9to5Google have uncovered some code within the latest beta version of the Google app that specifically talks about some headphones.

9to5Google does say that this is just code for now, and may never see the light of day, so don't take it as gospel for now.

There is a string of code within the app that says "<string>name=”bisto_magic_pairing_assistant_prop_text”>”Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.”</string>

Because Google Assistant is built in, the headphones will not only read out your notifications, but they will let you speak replies as well.

The headphones will have a physical button on them as well, or perhaps two buttons.

The code has two similar lines within it that says to hear notifications, press the Google Assistant button, while another says to press the top button to hear notifications.

From this, we can't really determine if the headphones will be an over-ear or in-ear design, but another line suggests the former. It says to ask Assistant a question, press and hold the Google Assistant button on the left earcup.

It's unlikely we'll see Google's headphones at its hardware event later this year, but hopefully we'll learn more about them over the coming months.