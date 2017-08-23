Samsung Galaxy Note 8 official: Dual cameras come to the S Pen superphone

Confirming news that will surprise no one, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now official, with Samsung releasing another big screen, pipping the Galaxy S8+ in the inches department and stretching to 6.3-inches.

The Galaxy Note 8 evolves the design of the S8 devices that launched earlier in the year, squaring the corners and reducing the curves to the edge of the display for a device that's a little flatter.

The aim, according to Samsung, is to make a device that works better with the new enhanced S Pen and to save you from swiping off the edge. In some ways, it's a design that's less radical than the S8+, although it hangs onto the 18.5:9 aspect display, with a super-sharp Quad HD+ resolution.

The result is a phone that's very much like the S8, but a little more serious in its looks. Presented in four colours - black, blue, gold and orchid grey - only the black and gold will be initially launched in the UK.

Hitting key spec points, Samsung says that the Note 8 is powered by a 10nm processor (we're left to assume that it's Snapdragon 835 in some regions and Exynos 8895 in others), with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, with support for microSD.

It supports Gigabit LTE, you have USB Type-C with support for fast charging, as well as fast wireless charging too. There's also a 3.5mm headphone socket for those who want to stay conventional with headphones.

The Note 8 is also IP68 rated, so you can take notes in the rain, and the new S Pen now offer 4096 levels of pressure, as well as a range of skills, not just limited to sketching and drawing, but easy copy and paste, instant translation of complete sentences and new live messaging, that turns a sketch into a gif which you can use with any messaging app that supports gifs.

Putting all that to one side, a lot of interest will be on the rear of the Note 8 as it debuts Samsung's first dual camera system, potentially laying the foundations for dual cameras on the 2018 Galaxy S9.

The Note 8 has a pair of 12-megapixel cameras on the rear, one set-up as a telephoto lens, the other as a wide-angle lens. Samsung claim that these are the first dual cameras to benefit from an optical image stabilisation system on both, meaning that those 2x optical photos should be nice and sharp.

Iris, fingerprint and facial recognition are all in place, along with AKG headphones in the box of this monster Android phone.

Fans won't have forgotten about the Note 7's demise however and here's hoping that the 3300mAh battery not only gets you through the day, but behaves itself too.

Pre-orders will get a free DeX from some retailers, meaning you can turn your Note 8 into a mobile workstation and the Note 8 price is confirmed at £869 SIM free.

Pre-orders are opening immediately and the Note 8 availability is from 15 September in the UK.