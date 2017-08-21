New Nest thermostat with all-plastic design and cheaper price leaks out

New Nest thermostat with all-plastic design and cheaper price leaks outEvleaks
- Next Nest thermostat should cost less than $200
- But will it be touch-enabled?
Nest's next Learning Thermostat might look very different and could even be affordable.
Currently, the device is in its third generation. Nest hasn't changed the look over the past six years, having primarily released software updates instead. However, according to leaker Evan Blass, the next Nest will opt for an entirely new look to achieve a lower price point. He tweeted an image of the yet-to-be-announced device. From what we can see, it has a circular shape, white ring, and a plastic display.
- Nest 3.0 review: The smartest thermostat just got smarter
- Nest Cam Outdoor review: Secure enough as a security camera?
- Nest Cam review: The next level in home security?
I might just move on from phones altogether... pic.twitter.com/6WyLEeUD6A— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 19, 2017
Bloomberg once claimed the Google-owned company is working on a cheaper Nest that'll cost at least $50 less. It won't have a metal body or a traditional LCD screen, but rather an all-plastic form factor. The leaked image of Nest's new thermostat shows colourful numbers on a white plastic screen. Although it's not yet clear if the screen is touch-enabled, Bloomberg said it should pack inexpensive parts.
It could be available as soon 2018, too, and be priced somewhere under $200. We'll likely know more in the coming months. Meanwhile, we've contacted Nest for a comment and will update if we hear back.
Here’s the cheaper, sub-$200 Nest Thermostat we wrote about in March https://t.co/NcIyrIJ3zK https://t.co/kXBqMxxHnp— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 19, 2017
