Xbox One X leak reveals limited ‘Project Scorpio Edition’ console

Xbox One X leak reveals limited ‘Project Scorpio Edition’ consoleMediaMarkt
- It may be unveiled during Gamescom 2017
Microsoft might be readying a special edition of the Xbox One X, and it'll be a nod to the console's original codename.
The Xbox One X, which previously had a Project Scorpio codename, was officially announced during the E3 2017 conference in June. It is Microsoft's first 4K games console, capable of running games in ultra high definition at up to 60fps. Microsoft is hosting a Xbox @ Gamescom Live broadcast at Gamescom, where we'll likely hear more about the upcoming console and its surprise special edition.
Details about this other consoler have leaked out, thanks to listings that were live on the sites of at least two German retailers (first spotted by XboxDynasty.de). Microsoft has yet to officially announce the special edition console, but based on the listings, we know it'll be called the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, presumably after the Project Scorpio codename. It'll even have Scorpio branding.
There's a green Scorpio logo on the front of the controller, and both the controller and the console are coloured black. The console also appears to have a texture, unlike the standard version. A MediaMarkt sales page described the console as a limited-time product “for the biggest fans".
If you remember, when the Xbox One launched, there was a limited “Day One” edition of that console, too.
