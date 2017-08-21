  Android O to be named on today: What will it be called?

The next version of Android is currently known as Android O, but that's not the software's official name.

Android O has been in developer beta for a while, and the final version is expected to launch today. We know this primarily because Google just launched a solar eclipse-themed teaser website that counts down to 21 August. The site does seem to be mostly about solar eclipse-tracking, but Google is also suggesting that the countdown represents when Android O will be officially revealed.

So, in other words, we could find out when Google plans to release Android O, or we might finally learn Android O's real name. It's unclear right now, but something is happening when the timer concludes on 2:40pm EST/7.40pm BST on 21 August. Keep in mind the last Android O beta release debuted in July, and at the time, we were told it was almost complete. Google has also promised a summer release before.

While a late August launch does make sense, we still have no clue what Android O will be called when it does launch.

Here are some common guesses:

Oreo

Oatmeal Cookie

Orange sherbert

Orange julius

Orangesicle

O'Henry

Orbit (gum)

Otter Pops (aka freeze pops)

Usually reliable leaker Evan Bless has tweeted what appears to be a genuine press image for the next version of Android, and it suggests the name will be Oreo. While Blass has a good track record when it comes to leaks, we're not going to take this as gospel for now, as it could just be a very good use of Photoshop. However, we do agree that Oreo would be the most logical name.

Obviously, based on past patterns, Google tends to go with treat-themed names for its major OS releases. It's even partnered with candy makers on names (remember Android KitKat?), so it's really anybody's best guess at this point. However, the countdown is themed to the solar eclipse on Monday, and an eclipsed sun is essentially a black disc with a ring of white, sort of like an Oreo. What do you think?

Let us know in the comments.