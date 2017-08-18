Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design shown in leaked dummy unit pics

Want to know what the Galaxy Note 8 really looks like?

Samsung will unveil the phone in New York next week, but thanks to a new leak that appears to show a dummy unit, we already know what to expect in terms of design. The phone pictured looks exactly like all the other leaks we've seen so far. You can see the Infinity display on the front side of the handset, and the slightly curved screen edges, which are obviously not as curved as what you'd find on the Galaxy S8.

The phone isn't actually on in one of the images, which were posted to China's Weibo; Instead, it appears to be a photo laid over the display area. And on the back side, we can see a dual lens camera, heart rate sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. There’s no S Pen in in the photos, but according to previous leaks, the S Pen should come in the same colour as the phone. The model pictured here is, of course, black.

Previous reports have also suggested we can expect a Deep Blue Sea colour coming to the Note line. We'll know for sure soon, as the Galaxy Note 8’s announcement is set for 23 August. The phone should launch the next day in the US, with preorders scheduled to start in other regions the following week, including Australia and Korea.

