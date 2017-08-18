Amazon Alexa comes to EE TV for voice-controlled channel hopping

Amazon Alexa comes to EE TV for voice-controlled channel hoppingPocket-lint
If you own an EE TV set-top box, you can now ask Alexa for information on what programmes are on, and even set recordings. The integration of Alexa marks the first time it has been done on a set-top box in the UK.
You'll need an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot to bark your commands to, but once you've enabled the EE TV skill within the Alexa app, Alexa can give you three programme recommendations from the Freeview Picks service. To get recommendations, simply ask "Alexa, what's on tonight?".
You can also ask Alexa for information on specific programmes from any Freeview channel on the current day, or the following day. Programmes can be set to record from a simple voice command, and the EE TV box can even be in standby mode for the function to be carried out.
EE has hinted that more Alexa skills are on the way, including "Amazon’s Alexa Video Skill APIs". Fabrice Rousseau, General Manager, Alexa Skills Kit EU added: "Customers can now ask Alexa to find things to watch and record the shows they want—no remote required. This is much more natural, and an experience that will get even better in future."
