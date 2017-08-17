Twitter is live-streaming the 2017 solar eclipse so anyone can see it

Twitter wants everyone to catch a glimpse of next week's solar eclipse.

On 21 August, which is a Monday, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the entire contiguous US (it'll also be visible in other countries, but only as a partial solar eclipse). To ensure anyone can see it, even if you don't live along the path of totality, Twitter has partnered with The Weather Channel to live stream the Moon's shadow as it travels from the West Coast to the East Coast of the States.

The stream will start at 12 pm EST and will include live footage from US cities in Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wyoming. If you tune in, you will be able to see the Moon completely block out the Sun, and you won't even need a pair of solar filter sunglasses to witness it. The stream will be hosted by meteorologists Ari Sarsalari and Domenica Davis.

The announcement specified that the stream will be in high-resolution and include aerial drone footage from Weather’s network of storm trackers as well as real-time eclipse footage from NASA. To watch it, go on Twitter with this link. You can also access the stream from The Weather Channel app and website.