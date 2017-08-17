  Asus' new ZenFone 4 series is official, with five smartphones total

Asus has announced several new ZenFone 4 smartphones.

Last week, Asus accidentally publishing listings for several ZenFone-branded smartphones, revealing specs and everything you could want to know, but now, those listings have officially gone live. Asus is showing off the ZenFone 4, ZenFone Max, ZenFone 4 Max Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. And from what we can tell, the specs are the same as they were in last week's leak.

The differences between the new phones vary mostly in the camera and battery departments. For instance, the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Max both feature rear dual cameras, while the Selfie models have front dual cameras (20 megapixel or 24 megapixel, for the regular and Pro models, respectively). The Selfie Pro version can also capture 4K resolution videos from the front-facing camera.

But if you want a huge battery, then consider the Max's 5,000mAh capacity. It offers 32.5 hours of Wi-Fi browsing on a single charge. It also doubles as a power bank so you can charge your other devices. As for the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Max Pro, they have 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel dual rear cameras, respectively, but the Max Pro model has the added bonus of a 5,000mAH battery.

All the phones are launching with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. They start at $279, though the actual ZenFone 4 flagship starts at $399. Keep in mind Asus already unveiled the ZenFone 4 Max in Russia, and we knew it was getting ready to announce it and release it globally.