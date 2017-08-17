Zlatan Ibrahimovic stars in own iOS game, watch our exclusive interview with the legend here

Footballing legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the central character of a new iOS game, Zlatan Legends, and we got the chance to talk with him on camera to find out more.

Set in space and focused on a new, futuristic sport, Zlatan Legends is free-to-play and was developed by Isbit Games - a Swedish studio co-owned by Ibrahimovic himself.

You can check out the game by downloading it for iPhone, iPad or iPod touch from the iTunes App Store here.

You can also watch our interview below, in which ex-Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United footballer Zlatan discusses his involvement in the game, his favourite gadget and much more.

"I was involved a lot in the game because I feel I have a lot to say," he told us. "Not 100 per cent but after years of playing many types of games I have a passion for this game.

"And when you have a game that is a Zlatan game, your character, of course you want to have an input."

Other games from developer Isbit include First Person Lover, a mobile title that PewDiePie even called "the most fabulous game in the universe". Warp Shift is another currently available on the app store.