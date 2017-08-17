Huawei sends out 16 October event invite, likely for Mate 10 phone

Essential Phone, Apple’s iPhone 8, the Galaxy Note 8, and other flagships are all coming soon. And, apparently, a new Huawei phone.

Autumn is always a busy time for smartphones, so it’s no surprise to see that Huawei has sent out invites for a media event to unveil its latest device, the Mate 10. The invitation shows an etched “10” with the words “Meet the device worth waiting for”. The event is scheduled for 16 October in Munich, Germany. Reports have claimed Huawei is planning an event for that time and place.

In fact, we knew this phone was most likely coming soon, thanks to several leaks and teasers about the upcoming device. For instance, we expect it to come with a full-screen display and a longer battery life and quicker charging speeds than its predecessor, the Huawei Mate 9. Huawei’s own CEO once even claimed the Mate 10 will be more powerful product than Apple’s next iPhone.

You can also expect the Mate 10 to launch with Android Nougat and Huawei's EMUI software over the top. Check out Pocket-lint’s Mate 10 guide for more details about what the device will most likely feature.