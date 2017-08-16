Incredible Samsung Galaxy Note 8 press pic leak shows phone in "Deep Sea Blue"@evleaks
- New image of phone appears
- To be officially unveiled 23 August
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be revealed in full in New York on 23 August but here it is in all its glory.
A press render has been posted on Twitter by Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) and, considering his track record, it's nigh-on certain to be genuine.
It also matches pretty much everything we already know about the phone, from many other leaks and rumours. There have been other images leaked in recent weeks that show an identical handset too.
This particular pic shows the phone in, what Blass calls, "Deep Sea Blue". Samsung loves to embellish its colour schemes.
You can see a thin blur trim around the Infinity Display, but it's more apparent on the S Pen stylus in the image.
- When is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch and can I watch Galaxy Unpacked 2017 online?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy Note 7: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the rumoured difference?
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to come with a 6.3-inch screen with a much-rumoured 4K resolution - specifically chosen for a great VR experience in a Samsung Gear VR headset.
There will be dual camera sensors on the rear for better depth of field in photography, with 12-megapixels per sensor. The front camera is claimed to be an 8-megapixel snapper.
Other rumours state that Samsung's own Exynos 8895 processor will be used for most territories, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 could be for US handsets. A mammoth 6GB of RAM has also been speculated.
- Which is the best 2017 budget smartphone under £400?
- Incredible Samsung Galaxy Note 8 press pic leak shows phone in "Deep Sea Blue"
- LG V30 Plus confirmed, released at same time as LG V30
- Google Pixel 2 to be made by HTC, will borrow the U11's squeezable sides
- When is Android O coming to my phone?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Best budget smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy for under £200
- LG V30: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- IFA 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest consumer electronics show
- iOS 11 preview: Exploring the cool new features coming to your iPhone and iPad
Comments