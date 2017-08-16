Google Pixel 2 to be made by HTC, will borrow the U11's squeezable sides

It has been rumoured for some time that the two new Pixel devices will be made by different manufacturers. The smaller Pixel was thought to be made by HTC and that has now been confirmed after it has appeared on the US FCC.

The filing includes screenshots that, while don't explicitly state the phone is made by HTC, it does show it's made in Taiwan, and the UI looks very much like an HTC phone.

The screenshots reveal a lot of information about the upcoming device, including the fact it's running Android 8.0.1 with a security patch from 5 August, which 9to5Google says is likely a final build.

The Google Pixel 2 will also come with a feature called Active Edge, which is basically the Edge Sense squeezable feature found on the HTC U11, and further proof that it will be made the Taiwanese manufacturer.

Active Edge settings live under a new 'Languages, input and gestures' tab in Pixel 2's system settings. The screenshot reveals squeezing the sides will launch Google Assistant by default. It's not clear if this can be changed.

The Pixel 2 will likely come with 64GB of internal storage, since the screenshot shows there is 50.66GB of storage free and 21 per cent has been used.

The screenshots don't give away many other details about the phone, but we expect it to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, or possibly Snapdragon 836, and a similar design to the current Pixel phone.

That means it will have a glass portion at the top of the rear panel, although it will be smaller on the Pixel 2 and won't surround the fingerprint sensor like it does at the moment.

We're not expecting it to be unveiled until sometime in October, so there's still plenty of time for more rumours and leaks to surface.