Game of Thrones Sky Q Remote covers in pictures: Declare your love for Westeros

TV
1/13 Pocket-lint

We only have two feature-length episodes left in season 7 of Game of Thrones but anyone who has seen any of the previous five will know we're in for a treat. And what better way to settle down and watch the next two week's shenanigans than with limited edition, dedicated Game of Thrones covers decorating your Sky Q Remote.

Designed for the main remote control, not the ones that come with the Sky Q Mini, the three covers feature the map of Westeros and the family sigils from each of the main houses; one in silver, one in gold.

They cost £14.99 each and are available from Sky's own online store. You can see them by swiping or clicking through the gallery above.

Pocket-lintGot Sky Q Remote Covers image 12

Each cover fits snuggly around the remote and even comes with a button on the side to match the voice search button on the controller.

We like that, unlike the limited edition Sky+ remotes, the covers can be swapped or even removed depending on your mood.

Sky also offers a range of covers in basic colours - red, blue, grey, black and purple - for £12 apiece. And there is a WWE Undertaker edition cover for £14.99 that is listed as coming soon.

The Undertaker retired after Wrestlemania 33 earlier this year.

