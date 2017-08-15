LG V30 Plus confirmed, released at same time as LG V30

The LG V30 smartphone will be unveiled during the company's IFA 2017 press event in Berlin at 9am CEST (8am BST) on Thursday 31 August. We will be there and hosting the livestream on Pocket-lint, so you'll find out everything about the new handset as it happens.

It has also been confirmed by a Korean mobile retailer that a second device will be launched at the same time: the LG V30 Plus.

It is a larger model designed to go head to head with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - expected to be unveiled next week, on 23 August - but unfortunately there are no plans for it to come to Europe or the US.

Instead, it will be a phone for the South Korean market only, in LG's (and Samsung's) homeland.

That's a shame, but it's not like we won't be getting a decent-sized handset anyway. The standard LG V30 is said to sport a mighty 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display and measure 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4mm.

Korean website ETNews also claims that the phone will be available in 64GB and 128GB models and priced around $700 (£540). The LG V30 Plus will reportedly cost around $875.

The site also states that both handsets will be released, in South Korea at least, on 15 September - in order to rival the release of the Galaxy Note 8 directly.