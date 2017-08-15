PS4 owners get to play COD: WW2 first, private beta starts 25 August

PS4 owners get to play COD: WW2 first, private beta starts 25 AugustActivision
- Pre-order the game for access
- Xbox One owners can play second beta
Call of Duty: WWII will be released on Friday 3 November but PlayStation 4 owners get a chance to play some of the multiplayer maps and modes from 25 to 28 August.
That's because a PS4 exclusive private beta will be available on those dates. A second private beta session a week later, from 1 to 4 September, will then be available to PS4 and Xbox One owners.
COD: WW2 private beta access is available to all those who pre-order the disc or digital download versions of the game prior to the beta dates.
- Pre-order Call of Duty: WWII on PS4 from Amazon.co.uk (UK) or Amazon.com (US)
- Pre-order Call of Duty: WWII on Xbox One from Amazon.co.uk (UK) or Amazon.com (US)
The private beta will include "brand new maps" and developer Sledgehammer Games' new War Mode experience where teams have to meet sequential objectives in a player-versus-player multiplayer mission, then swap sides. We played the latter at E3 2017 and loved it.
When you have your beta code, just head to the dedicated Call of Duty website to redeem it.
Those who participate will also get an exclusive in-game combat pack which includes a helmet, calling card and emblem that no-one else can earn afterwards.
The first beta session starts as Gamescom 2017 is drawing to a close. We'll be going hands-on with COD: WW2 during the show so check back to find out our thoughts.
