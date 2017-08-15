Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro leak reveals swim tracking and offline Spotify support

Samsung is said to be unveiling more than just the Galaxy Note 8 at its 23 August event in New York. Reliable leaker Evan Blass has obtained information to suggest the South Korean tech giant will unveil a new Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker too.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro will have many of the same functions as the current Gear Fit 2, but will add a few extra features such as swim tracking, and with it, waterproofing as well as offline playback support for Spotify. It's not clear if this is the new fitness tracker/smartwatch hybrid Samsung has confirmed it is working on.

The existence of the new fitness band was actually leaked by Samsung Australia, after a support page for a Gear Fit 2 Large appeared on its website. The listing still hasn't been taken down.

Now, VentureBeat has been given more information by way of a shared training deck. It says the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be based on Samsung's Tizen operating system, will be waterproof up to 5 ATM and will be able to sync itself with the Speedo On app for accurate swim tracking.

While it says there will be support for offline playback from Spotify, the information doesn't reveal how much internal storage there will be to store music files.

The Fit 2 Pro will also allegedly get a watch-style clasp, as opposed to push through button clasp on the regular Fit 2, will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices and will come with a year's subscription to Under Armour's premium tier of digital services.

VentureBeat says the training material it was given didn't reveal the price and availability of the Fit 2 Pro, nor did it say if the new model will be sold alongside the regular Fit 2 or will serve as a replacement. We'll hopefully find out more next week at Samsung's launch event