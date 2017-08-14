Audio Technica ATH-MSR7SE headphones improve upon an already accomplished formula

Audio Technica has announced the ATH-MSR7E, a Special Edition version of the five star ATH-MSR7. The new model doesn't just come with a new visually stunning navy and gold colour finish, but an improved sound too.

On top of the new colour finish, the Special Edition model has a new aluminium housing and dark brown faux leather on the ear pads. The ear housings have been shaped to mirror the ear profile which helps to boost the low-end frequencies of your music, while also improving sound isolation.

The overall sound of the headphones has been improved upon too, as the MSR7SEs borrow technology from Audio Technica's flagship ATH-SR9 over-ear model. As a result, the 45mm True Motion drivers on this new Special Edition get a Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coated diaphragm that provides greater rigidity, which Audio Technica says improves response times and reduces levels of distortion.

The entire frequency range of music is handled better too, and a new 1.2-metre oxygen-free copper cable delivers a much clearer audio signal with "increased clarity and accuracy".

If you're listening to music on a smartphone, the copper cable can be swapped out for a regular 1.2-metre cable with integrated in-line controls and microphone, a 1.2-metre cable without controls, or a 3.0-metre cable for reaching to your hi-fi equipment if listening at home.

All four cables come supplied with the headphones, along with a carry pouch to store them all. The Audio Technica ATH-MSR7SE will be available from October for £299.