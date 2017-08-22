Nissan Leaf 2018: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Nissan was the first to introduce an all-electric vehicle to the mass market with the original Leaf appearing way back in 2010. Since its arrival, Nissan has sold more than 277,000 units, making it one of the world's best selling electric vehicles.

With competition hot on its heels though, not just from Tesla and its Model 3 but others too, it's time for the Nissan Leaf to take its electric game to the next level. Here is everything we know so far about the new Nissan Leaf.

The new Nissan Leaf will be announced in September 2017, several weeks before the Tokyo Motor Show kicks off.

The official announcement will take place on 6 September after the car manufacturer itself tweeted at the end of June: "The new Nissan LEAF premieres September 6, 2017 #Nissan #LEAF". The tweet also featured an accompanying image, though it gives very little away.

As to when the new Nissan Leaf will be available to buy is currently unclear but more information is expected to be revealed at the launch event so we will update this feature as soon as we hear more.

The new Nissan Leaf is expected to bring with it a whole new design, which will come as no surprise to most. The current model features an aerodynamic underbody and rear diffuser, allowing air to flow smoothly underneath, while the front sees aerodynamic halogen headlights specifically designed to redirect airflow away from the side mirrors.

The next-generation Nissan Leaf will further improve its aerodynamic design though, with Nissan claiming it will be more efficient in order to allow drivers to travel further on a single charge. According to the company, the new Leaf is lower to the ground, allowing for zero lift and better stability at high speeds.

Nissan has also said there will be other new design features on board to significantly stabilise the car when hit by strong crosswinds, though it didn't detail what these would be. The new shape is said to be inspired by airplane wings to enable a symmetric airflow and Nissan has teased images of certain elements, including the headlights, though no more than snippets are being revealed.

Some very blurry images appeared on Twitter by a user called Blue Miata at the beginning of August however, claiming to show the new Leaf. The images, which were republished by the Verge, show the new car from the front, as well as the side towards the back but the details are hard to make out.

They appear to be show a vehicle more in line with the company's other mass-market models like the new Micra, rather than based on the manufacturer's IDS concept car though, which may come as a disappointment for some. Perhaps there will be more resemblance when the new Leaf is actually revealed however, as blurry images don't do much justice, especially not a new car so we're keeping our fingers crossed for now.

Nissan has confirmed the new Leaf will feature the company's ProPILOT autonomous driving technology, which debuted in July 2016 on the Nissan Serena in Japan. ProPILOT allows the driver to enable autonomous driving functionality when driving on single-lane highways at the touch of a button, after which the technology will control steering, acceleration and braking.

In the future, Nissan is planning for ProPILOT to be able to navigate city intersections though that's a few years away. The new Nissan Leaf will also come with ProPILOT Park however, and it will be the first vehicle in Nissan's portfolio to do so.

ProPILOT Park will help drivers park by automatically guiding the car into a parking spot, whether parallel, angled, front or straight back-in using the sonars and cameras on the car. Like the ProPILOT technology, ProPILOT Park will handle the accelerator, braking and steering input, while the driver will need to monitor the area surrounding the new Leaf and apply the brakes if needed.

Alongside the autonomous technology, Nissan has also confirmed the new Leaf will feature e-Pedal technology, which turns your accelerator into an e-Pedal at the flip of a switch, allowing drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop with just the one pedal.

According to the company, the e-Pedal can cater for 90 per cent of driver's needs, including bringing the car to a complete stop on hills and staying in position, as well as resuming driving instantly. The conventional brake pedal will be needed for aggressive braking situations, but other than that, the e-Pedal is designed to make driving simpler and more engaging.

Rumour has it the new Nissan Leaf will have an all-electric range between 200 and 300 miles. The current standard Nissan Leaf Acenta is said to offer up to around 155 miles on a single charge so the new model should see a big improvement in range, hopefully dispelling some of the anxiety EV vehicles currently face.

The current Nissan Leaf starts from £16,680 so hopefully the new model will stay around this price bracket. With all the new technology going into the next-generation Leaf though and the redesign, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a slight increase.

We will update this feature as soon as any more details are confirmed.