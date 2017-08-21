Intel 8th Gen processors launch: Here's how to watch the livestream

Intel is ready to announce its latest series of laptop PC chipsets today, Monday 21 August, at 8am PDT (11am EDT, 4pm BST). And you can watch the unveiling online.

The first chips in the 8th Gen processor family will be revealed via a livestream held by Gregory Bryant, senior vice president of the Client Computing Group at Intel.

They aren't the much-rumoured Coffee Lake processors - they will be announced further down the line. Instead, the first series of chips are for portable platforms, such as laptops. They are refreshed versions of the Kaby Lake processors from the 7th generation series, but are claimed to offer up to 40 per cent more performance.

There will also be unveilings of some of the system designs that will sport the 8th Gen processing units. Intel confirms that many of them, 80 or so, will even be available by the "Holiday season" and before.

You will be able to tune into the full announcement event live on Intel's Facebook page or through the Intel newsroom.

Intel has posted a blog with some information on the first OEM chips that will be available as part of the 8th Gen family. Although they are based on the Kaby Lake architecture rather than the new, expected Coffee Lake, they still offer dramatically increased performance on most applications.

You can read Intel's own results when running several different real world tasks here: Intel Blog post.

The Coffee Lake processors will be unveiled in the near(ish) future, we understand.