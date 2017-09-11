Apple TV 4K: What's the story so far?

As part of its September 2017 product unveiling event, Apple is tipped to finally follow-up its fourth generation Apple TV with an enhanced model.

Dubbed Apple TV 4K, the upcoming set-top box first popped up in February, thanks to a report from Bloomberg. Now we're on the brink of it being revealed fully and we're sure it'll support both 4K content and HDR. Result.

So here's everything you need to know about the Apple TV 4K.

Apple TV is a set-top-box that you can hook up to your TV to access video apps and streaming services. It was originally labeled a hobby device, but by 2015, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that 25 million units had been sold.

In late 2015, it released a fourth generation model with Siri, a trackpad remote, new operating system called tvOS, an app store, and two different storage capacities. But it didn't support Ultra HD (4K) content or high dynamic range (HDR) content - both technologies that rivals offer.

The market now expects Apple to follow suit.

In February 2017, Bloomberg reported that Apple planned to launch a new Apple TV box that supports 4K content this year. It would also include support for "more vivid colours" (HDR, basically). Since then, the rumoured device, codenamed J105, has been dubbed Apple TV 4K.

If you need more proof that it's coming, an additional report from MacRumors in July showed that iTunes began to list movies as supporting 4K and HDR in users' purchase histories. This suggested that Apple’s digital storefront and, likely, devices will support those videos soon. Right now, you can't download movies in 4K or HDR through iTunes, but they'll appear in your purchased history still.

It's easy to assume Apple has added these tags because it plans to offer 4K and HDR videos sometime in the near future. Apparently these tags are now live for Passengers, plus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

A much more recent leak added further credence to 4K (2160p) and HDR tech being adopted by Apple for its next TV box. According to code strings found inside a leaked version of iOS 11 GM, which also accounts for tvOS, the Apple TV 4K will support not only ultra high definition resolutions and standard HDR10, but Dolby Vision - the HDR format adopted by Netflix.

Apple TV 4K is expected to feature a faster processor. The current Apple TV uses the A8 chip, which was launched alongside the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in 2014, but that isn't capable of 4K video playback.

Instead, it is said that the new model will sport the A10X Fusion processor found in the latest iPad Pro models. That, and a bump up to 3GB of RAM, should easily handle 4K HDR footage.

Apple recently seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 11 update to its public beta testing group. It’s highly likely, therefore, that the new box will run tvOS 11.

The iOS 11 GM leak corroborates this.

This one is a bit of a stretch, but Apple has been rumoured - for years now - to be working on its own TV streaming service, similar to Netflix. If all the speculation were to be believed, it would be a paid service with fancy features like live TV and cloud-based DVR. Of course, at the same time, there has been a lot of talk about Apple's failed attempts at securing partnership deals.

So, we wouldn't bet on this feature coming to the next Apple TV, but check out this guide to learn more anyway.