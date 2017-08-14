Get 15 months of PlayStation Plus for the cost of 12, ahead of huge price hike

Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service will be going up in price on 31 August. From that date, the service required for online play will cost you more.

However, to soften the blow, Sony is offering 15 months of membership for the current price of 12.

A 12-month subscription will be going up by £10 from 31 August, but currently costs £39.99. So 15 months of PS Plus will set you back approximately £2.67 a month if you purchase a year's package now.

The offer is available until 10am BST Tuesday 29 August. New and existing customers can snap it up from the PlayStation Digital Store. It represents a true bargain ahead of the announced price hikes.

From 31 August, the monthly UK price of PlayStation Plus is going up from £5.99 to £6.99, the quarterly price is rising from £14.99 to £19.99, and the new yearly price will be the aforementioned £49.99.

All prices are locked until 0.01am BST 31 August, so it's best to take advantage now.

PlayStation Plus is Sony's service for PS3, PS4 and PS Vita that is required for online multiplayer gaming. Subscribers also get free games each month, however.

At present, for the whole of August, PlayStation Plus members in Europe get Just Cause 3, Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry and That's You for PS4, Super Motherload and Snake Ball for PS3, and Downwell and Level 22 for PS Vita.

All PS Plus games can be kept and played with no limits while you are a member.