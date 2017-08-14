Nokia 8 launch: When is it and can I watch it online?

Nokia is gearing up to launch its first flagship phone, the Nokia 8, since HMD Global acquired the brand. Nokia returned to the smartphone scene earlier this year at MWC, but the three Android handsets announced were of the more affordable ilk.

The Nokia 8 then, will be the first true flagship with a lot of pressure on its shoulders.

But when will it be launched and can you follow the unveiling live? Read on to find out.

Pocket-lint has received an official invite from HMD Global, stating that the Nokia 8 will be unveiled on 16 August in London, a few weeks before several other big-name Android phones are unveiled at IFA in early September.

We'll be turning up to the launch at 7.30pm BST, with the phone expected to make its appearance around 8pm.

We don't know for sure. However, Nokia did stream its event at MWC so we expect the flagship phone to receive the same treatment. We'll update this section as soon as we know more.

There have been several leaks and rumours surrounding the Nokia 8, but we don't know everything there is to know about the elusive phone just yet.

We do know what it will probably look like thanks to a leak from Evan Blass, and so should come with a near-edgeless 5.3-inch display, all-metal build and a dual camera on the back.

But as for details about the camera, we're not so sure. HMD and Zeiss have confirmed a partnership, that will see the return of Zeiss Optics to a Nokia handset, but it will be the first time the technology has featured on an Android-powered Nokia phone.

The screen should be a 2560 x 1440 resolution, putting it in contention with the other flagships released in 2017 and it will likely run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with a possible 6GB of RAM backing it up.

Expandable memory is a feature that should be included on the 8, since the other Nokia phones released this year have it, and a 3.5mm headphone port is expected to feature on the top.