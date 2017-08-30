What is Caviar and where can you use it to order food?

One thing that's great about cities is all the food.

It's everywhere, and it's amazing. There are so many restaurants and cafes and places to choose from, but what's even more amazing is that in many cities you can just order food from these joints and eat from the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is use an app like Caviar. It lets you order meals from popular local restaurants across the US. Here's what you need to know about it.

Caviar is an on-demand food delivery startup owned by Square. It's available in Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Manhattan, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Queens, Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Portland, and Washington D.C. You can order from Caviar's website or the Caviar iOS and Android app. Not only can you use Caviar for delivery, but you can also order food for pickup.

Go to the Caviar website or download the free Caviar app. Once you've done that, simply search for a restaurant you want to order from or schedule a pick-up from. Keep in mind you will need to create an account after you pick a restaurant and compile your order. At any time you can view or edit your account settings, including your payment information, from both the web and the app.

To place an order, just select Pickup (available in select cities) or Delivery, then enter your address, and choose a pickup or delivery time. Next, click on a restaurant to browse through its menu. Just click on a menu item image and select "add to cart" to add it to your cart. When you're ready to check out, click the shopping bag icon. You can add special instructions to your order from the cart page.

Once you're ready to order, proceed to the checkout page. If it's your first time, you'll need to enter your pickup or delivery address and payment information, which will be automatically saved, and your account will be created. After selecting place order, you'll see an order confirmation page with an itemised receipt. There's even a GPS tracker where couriers update the status of your order and delivery.

For pickup orders, there are no order minimums or fees. Just place your order for pickup and go get your food. For delivery orders, the fee ranges from nothing to $8.99. It all depends on your distance from the restaurant. There's also a service fee of 18 per cent, which is applied to your subtotal for each Caviar delivery order. You can learn more about Caviar's fees from here.

We all love food, and Caviar lets you order from some of the best restaurants in the US. Whether you want your food delivered or prepared so that you can go pick it up, Caviar is simple to use and has either no fees or minimal fees. Plus, Caviar works with local couriers who will deliver to your door, so by ordering from Caviar, you're essentially helping your neighbors earn a flexible income.

Also, Caviar stands out from other food delivery services because it only includes local restaurants that have four stars or higher on Yelp. It does not provide delivery for fast food chains, either. So, if you're looking for quality food from the best places in town, consider Caviar and browse its listings first, rather than waste your time on another app that shows places you wouldn't order from.