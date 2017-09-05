How to get an unlocked iPhone 7 or Samsung S7 from £289.99

How much do you think a new iPhone costs? What about a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge? While the latest and greatest flagship mobile phones from Samsung and Apple will set you back a fair penny if you buy brand new, did you know you can save a small fortune by getting a refurbished handset instead?

Greater London based Quick Mobile Fix, sell a large range of cheap used refurbished mobile phones including the Samsung Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7.

Coming with warranties from 60 days to 1 year for iPhones and 14 day money guarantee, there are no risks involved in buying any handset from them. Not only can you save money, but you get to enjoy the latest handsets at a fraction of the cost.

All the company's refurbished devices, be that a Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, or iPhone 7, have been refurbished to the high quality standards and fully checked by trained testers before being sold.

Samsung Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is available from Quick Mobile Fix unlocked with 32GB of storage in an array of colours including Gold, Black, and even Pink. Prices start from £289.99 or £13.07 a month over 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

The award-winning Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is also available from Quick Mobile Fix unlocked with 32GB of storage in a range of colours. Prices start at £339.99 or £15.32 a month over 24 months. Brand new this phone would cost £599 from Samsung UK giving you a saving of over £260.

Apple iPhone 7

You can't get Apple's current flagship smartphone from Quick Mobile Fix in a number of different storage capacities and colours. Prices for the 32GB model start at £477.99 or £21.54 a month, while those looking for a refurbished Jet Black model with 256GB of memory can pick one up for just £639.99 or £28.84 a month over 24 months.