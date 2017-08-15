Facebook: Here's how to make GIFs using the app's built-in camera

Facebook's mobile app offers a new feature: GIF-making.

The social network has updated the Facebook app's camera with the option to make a short GIF, or rather "two-second looping videos", which you can then share in a Facebook Story or on your profile. There are even ways to edit the GIF with frames and filters. Keep in mind Facebook only recently started embracing GIFs, as it allows users to send them in messages and post them in comments.

Anyway, here's everything you need to know about the new GIF-making feature, including how it works.

To make your own GIF, open the Facebook app and tap on the camera button at the top. Or, open the Facebook app and swipe from left on the news feed. Either way, you will see these tabs at the top of the next screen: Normal and GIF. Normal lets you take photos and record normal videos, while GIF lets you record a three-second clip.

You'll want to select the GIF option at the top of the camera screen to record your GIF. Once you record a three-second GIF, you will see additional editing tools, including frames, emoji, text, and effects. After you're done customising the GIF, you can then save the final creation to your phone's camera roll, upload it to your Facebook Story, send in a message, or post it to your profile.

You can even set the GIF as your profile picture. To turn a static profile picture into a GIF, click Edit in the bottom right corner of your existing profile picture and tap Select Profile Video. This will open your camera roll and your list of videos. Select your GIF, maybe trim it, and tap Save.

You can only share GIFs on Facebook. They save as videos and can't be sent to other platforms through Facebook.

The GIF option is now rolling out to Facebook for iOS and Android.