LG V30 launch: When is it and can I watch it online?
- IFA 2017 press conference details
- LG V30 confirmed to appear
- To be streamed live online
LG is almost ready to launch the LG V30 smartphone, a flagship successor to the V20.
It has confirmed that the phone will be officially unveiled during a press conference in Berlin, as part of IFA 2017.
So here are details of the LG V30 launch, what to expect and when it will happen.
When is the LG V30 launch?
LG's IFA 2017 event will be held in Berlin at 9am CEST, Thursday 31 August. That means it kicks off at 8am in the UK, 3am EDT and midnight 30 August on the west coast of the US.
That date is the press day of the IFA 2017 consumer electronics trade show in Germany, so LG is basically kicking everything off with a bang.
Is the LG V30 launch being streamed online?
The LG IFA 2017 event will be streamed online and we'll be hosting it right here on Pocket-lint. The video will be added closer to the event kick off time.
Alternatively, you will also be able to view it on LG's YouTube or Facebook channels.
What can we expect at the LG IFA 2017 press conference?
LG has left us in no doubts as to the main subject of its IFA press conference. It will fully reveal the LG V30 and, we expect, announce pre-orders and release date.
To be honest, we already knew the V30 would likely be announced sometime in late August or early September. And so many leaks (maybe even official ones) have appeared in the interim that it wasn't really a big secret.
Since sending out the invites to its event, which revealed the logo, LG has release several videos spotlighting the phone's features. The latest shows camera features and filters, which you can see below...
You can also check out a few others on the official LG V30 YouTube page.
Pocket-lint will be live reporting from IFA 2017 too, so you'll also be able to read about everything announced during the conference and trade show as it happens.
