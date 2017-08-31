LG V30 launch: What was launched and how to watch the IFA 2017 livestream again

LG announced the LG V30 smartphone, a flagship successor to the V20, during its IFA 2017 press conference in Berlin.

It streamed the whole thing online early on Thursday 31 August, so if you missed it you can catch-up on the event below.

LG's IFA 2017 event was dedicated to the LG V30, the company's new flagship phone with B&O Play audio and in-ear headphones.

You can check our in-depth hands-on with the new phone below:

It has a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and has a 120-degree 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera on the rear, alongside a 16-megapixel snapper.

B&O Play has tuned the device for audio and you get a pair of in-ear headphones from the Danish brand in the box.

You can watch the LG IFA 2017 press conference again here (jump past the first 30 minutes of the feed).

Alternatively, you can also view it again on LG's YouTube or Facebook channels.

Pocket-lint is reporting from the rest of IFA 2017 all week, so you can read about everything announced during the conference and trade show as it happens.