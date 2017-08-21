Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X

During E3 2017 in June, Microsoft announced a handful of first-party games that will be getting patches to make the most of the Xbox One X.

The list has since grown dramatically, with many third-party publishers and developers announcing Xbox One X enhancements for their titles too. And more will invariably be revealed over time.

That's why we've put together this definitive list of the enhanced games that will play better on Xbox One X, for one reason or another.

Microsoft's new console will be on sale from 7 November and while it will play any existing and future Xbox One game, plus many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through backward compatibility, it is also considerably more powerful than its stablemates and therefore capable of playing them in native 4K and, often, at 60fps.

That depends on developers updating their games, so won't be available for all titles in the back catalogue - they need to be patched first. You'll be encouraged to download an update when you first load them into your shiny, new Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X will cost £450 on its release in November. Pre-orders are available now.

Here is the current list of all the games that will have Xbox One X-specific enhancements. Some will offer 4K visuals, some other benefits. Several will be available from November, at the time of the console's launch, others next year.

We'll add more as they are announced.

(List accurate as of 21 August 2017)