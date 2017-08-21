Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X

Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X343 Industries
During E3 2017 in June, Microsoft announced a handful of first-party games that will be getting patches to make the most of the Xbox One X.
The list has since grown dramatically, with many third-party publishers and developers announcing Xbox One X enhancements for their titles too. And more will invariably be revealed over time.
That's why we've put together this definitive list of the enhanced games that will play better on Xbox One X, for one reason or another.
Why are some games better on Xbox One X?
Microsoft's new console will be on sale from 7 November and while it will play any existing and future Xbox One game, plus many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through backward compatibility, it is also considerably more powerful than its stablemates and therefore capable of playing them in native 4K and, often, at 60fps.
That depends on developers updating their games, so won't be available for all titles in the back catalogue - they need to be patched first. You'll be encouraged to download an update when you first load them into your shiny, new Xbox One X.
The Xbox One X will cost £450 on its release in November. Pre-orders are available now.
What games are enhanced for Xbox One X?
Here is the current list of all the games that will have Xbox One X-specific enhancements. Some will offer 4K visuals, some other benefits. Several will be available from November, at the time of the console's launch, others next year.
We'll add more as they are announced.
(List accurate as of 21 August 2017)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer (Game Preview)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- FIFA 18
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbour
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic Park
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rime
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
- WarFrame
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintude
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon
