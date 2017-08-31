Transfer deadline day deal: £500 off 4K 75" HDR TV

Phones
LG Transfer deadline day deal: £500 off 4K 75" HDR TV

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

It is transfer deadline day in the world of football and Currys have an incredible offer right now where you can take £500 off a 75" LG HDR TV with the code TDD500 at checkout. See this great deal here.

LGDeals Categories image 1

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Amazon PC and Video games sale

Spend £35 or more on selected video games products and get £5 off using promo code VG5OFF35. If you spend £75, get £10 off with promo code VG10OFF75, or if you spend £150 you get £20 off with promo code VG20OFF150.

You can see the Amazon PC and Video games deals page here.

Best deals of the day

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 5GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £27.99 a month for 24 months. Take £155 off the £255.00 upfront cost making it only £100.00 using code S8PAYDAY. You also get a free Samsung Gear VR worth £119.99 and this will cost you £771.76 over 2 years. Find out more here.

Pocket-lintDeals Categories image 2

Amazon best deals

  • Floating Wireless Speaker- Crazybaby Mars Levitation Bluetooth for £279.00 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for £59.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Connect 32 GB Wireless Stick for £24.97 (save 22%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 for £18.99 (save 14%) - see this deal here
  • Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
  • LG UP970 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-Ray Player for £199.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
  • LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System for £449.00 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £164.00 (save 24%) see this deal here

Pocket-lint top 10 purchases

Best deals of the month

PexelsDeals Categories image 10

Computing

PexelsDeals Categories image 3

Tech and Gadgets

PexelsDeals Categories image 12

Phones

PexelsDeals Categories image 4

Gaming

 

PexelsDeals Categories image 8

Audiovisual

EntertainmentDeals Categories image 11

Entertainment

Subscribe to our Hot Deals newsletter

Sign up to get the latest UK deals straight to your inbox

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30: What's the difference?
  2. LG V30: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
  3. Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
  4. LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the difference?
  5. iPhone 8 features fully revealed in detailed report
  1. IFA 2017: All the announcements that matter
  2. LG V30 pre-order details: Carphone Warehouse exclusive in UK
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?
  4. LG V30 launch: What was launched and how to watch the IFA 2017 livestream again
  5. LG V30 preview: A flagship that's not just for creatives

Comments