Early Black Friday deals: 60% off TP-Link HS100

- Xbox One X Project Scorpio on Amazon
- Best VPN services 2017: Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Best UK SIM only deals
- The most popular 1080p and 4K projectors on Amazon starting from £450
- The best soundbars for TV, movies and music in 2017
- Most popular 4K TVs on Amazon
Amazon have 20% off Sony, Motorola and Nokia phones to kickstart Black Friday deals. See this deal here.
Amazon Music unlimited is 99p for 3 months. See this deal here.
The brand new Amazon Echo has been reduced to £69.99 saving you £20.00 off the retail price. See this deal here.
Amazon Dot (2nd generation) is now £34.99 on Amazon saving you £15.00. See this deal here.
SONY PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 18 and Crash Banditcoot is £299.99 on Currys.
SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: ECHO & TP-LINK Add a TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug to your Echo device order for just £9.99 (save 60%). See this deal here.
Exclusive for Amazon Prime Members: Amazon Dash Button is a Wi-Fi-connected device that reorders your favourite product with the press of a button. Read more about it here.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is £99.99 on Amazon today. See this deal here.
All new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is £129.99 on Amazon. See this deal here.
Power bank 25000mAh Portable Charger is £22.99 today saving you 23%.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Smart Watch is £11.55 on Gearbest when you use code BAND2 at checkout. You have to have an account with Gearbest to apply the discount. See this deal here.
Original Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Sports Bluetooth Smart Watch is £68.76 on Gearbest. See this deal here.
Samsung S8 64GB SIM-Free Smartphone is £517.00 on Amazon.
Xiaomi mijia dashcam is £29.03 on Gearbest. You can read reviews for this camera here.
LG V30 on O2 with 3GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £27 a month at mobiles.co.uk for 24 months. Use code VC15OFF to take £15 off the upfront cost making it £105.00. This will cost you a total of £758.00 over 2 years. See this deal here.
Horizon Zero Dawn - complete edition is £32.85 at Base today.
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition is £30.00 on Tesco Direct.
Star Wars Rogue One - Blu-ray is £8.00 when you use code TDX-KNCX at checkout on Tesco Direct.
WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive - 4 TB is £99.99 on Currys today. You can use this with your PS4 or Xbox One too. You can also claim a free family Odeon ticket worth up to £35. See this deal here.
You can claim this free Odeon ticket if you purchase SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB for £9.99 at Currys. See this deal here.
For those that are looking for hard drives for their computers, Amazon currently have the WD Red 3TB NAS Desktop Hard Disk Drive available for £98.38. See this deal here.
12GB data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes on ASDA mobile for £10 a month on a 30 day rolling contract. ASDA mobile runs on the EE network so expect fast speeds. See this deal here.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush has been reduced from £360.00 to £249.99 for today only. See it on Amazon.
Argos have a deal on for the Nintendo 2DS Mario Kart 7 bundle with a free game for £79.99. You also get a £5 gift card when you purchase this deal. See it here.
HOMTOM S9 Plus 4G Phablet 5.99" running Android 7.0 is £122.25 ending today on GearBest. See this deal here.
RAVPower 24W 4.8A Dual USB Type-C and iSmart 2.0 Aluminum Car charger is £3.99 when you use code AVNIOW94 at checkout. See this deal here.
LG G6 32GB in Astro Black is £389.99 on eBuyer. See this deal here.
SAMSUNG UE55MU7070 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV & 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player Bundle is £949.00 on Currys. See this deal here.
Original Xiaomi Ultra-thin 10000mAh Mobile Power Bank 2 is £9.93 when you use code UltrathinUK at checkout. See this deal here.
Ulefone Mix 4G Phablet is available to purchase for £106.97 on Gearbest. The specs are impressive - Octa-core 1.5GHz 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 13MP+5MP (dual cameras). See this deal here.
Sonos are offering users discount codes which reduce the Amazon Echo Dot to £24.99. Read more about it here.
Panasonic 58DX802B LED HDR 4K Ultra HD is £999.00 on John Lewis which also gives you a 5 year John Lewis warranty. See this deal here.
Amazon have a promotion currently running where you can buy 3 books for £10. See all the available books here.
£14 for 12GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Three. Read more about this deal here.
Hisense H43N5300 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is £349.99 at Argos.
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Blu - Ray is £8.00 on Amazon today.
JVC SP-ABT1 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is £28.70 on Amazon.
Nintendo Switch Neon, LEGO Worlds and Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is £299.99 at GAME today.
Order the Nintendo 3DS XL at Amazon today for £179.99.
Apple iPhone SE is £299.00 on John Lewis. See this deal here.
Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC is £229.99 on Tesco.
Amazon are offering £4.49 free credit for Amazon customers to rent or purchase a movie. Find out more about this offer here.
Microsoft Xbox One X is available on Tesco Direct today for £449.99. See this deal here. Alternatively, John Lewis are offering a 2 year warranty when you buy the Xbox One X. See more about this offer here.
Nintendo Switch & Super Mario Odyssey Limited Edition Bundle is available to pre-order for £319.99 at Smyths Toys. See this deal here.
The new iPhone has launched in 3 model variants and Carphone Warehouse are offering up to £460 for your old mobile phone handset to aid towards the purchase of a new one. Find out more information here.
You can get 20% off select open-box and used products from Amazon Warehouse. There are plenty of bargains to be found here. See what you can buy with 20% off here.
For a limited time, top up £20 or more using Amazon top up in store and earn a £5 Amazon promotional credit towards your next purchase on Amazon. Read more about this offer here.
- Samsung Galaxy S8 - £597.99 on Mobiles Phones Direct
- Floating Wireless Speaker- Crazybaby Mars Levitation Bluetooth for £279.00 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 for £18.99 (save 14%) - see this deal here
- Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
- Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
- Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £164.00 (save 24%) see this deal here
- Amazon Echo Dot - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Echo - See it on Amazon.
- The all new Fire TV Stick with Alexa - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Music Unlimited - Read more about it on Amazon.
- Rasberry Pi 3 Model B - See it on Amazon.
- Raspberry Pi 3 Power adapter UK/EU 5V 2.5A - See it on Amazon.
- TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug - See it on Amazon.
- Buffalo Classic USB Gamepad for PC - £19.97 on Amazon.
- SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Micro SDXC memory card - See it on Amazon.
- Planet Earth II (4k UHD + Blu-ray) - See it on Amazon.
- GARMIN Garmin Drive 51LMT-S UK 5" Sat Nav - £99.99 on Currys.
- Lenovo Tab 3 10.1 16GB tablet - £99.99 at Argos.
- Seagate Barracuda 4 TB 3.5 inch internal hard drive - £89.04 on Amazon.
- tado° additional Smart Radiator Thermostat - £34.99 on Amazon.
- Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch - £40.00 on Amazon.
- Moto E4 Plus smartphone - £149.99 at John Lewis.
- Seagate 4TB 3.0 Expansion Hard Drive can be found at Argos for £99.99.
- Nakd Berry Delight, 4 x 35 g - £2.37 on Amazon.
- I Know Your Every Move - free Amazon kindle download.
- 3ft Micro USB Cable 2 Pack - £5.79 on Amazon.
- USB Car Charger, TeckNet PowerDash 4.8A/24W Dual Rapid USB Car Charger - £5.95 on Amazon.
- AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver - £11.98 on Amazon.
- ASUS ROG Strix ZX553VD-DM640T 15.6 inch FHD Gaming Laptop with Gaming Backpack - £749.99 on Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65 W 8/16 Core 3.7 GHz 4 MB CPU - £274.39 on Amazon.
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4 GB Mini Graphics Card - £134.98 on Amazon.
- Zalman ZM-K400G USB Gaming Keyboard - £5.95 exclusively for Prime members on Amazon.
- Microsoft Universal Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is £32.93 today reduced from £99.99 on Amazon.
- SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB - £9.99 on Currys.
- Smart Android Projector 1080P Wifi Home Cinema Theater - £96.99 on Amazon.
- LOGIK Universal USB Travel Adapter - £9.99 on Currys.
- Portable Fan, COO Mini USB rechargeable fan with 2200mAh Power Bank - £8.98 on Amazon.
- APEMAN Action Camera Underwater Camera Wi-Fi 1080P 14MP - £49.99 on Amazon.
- Digital Microscope Endoscope Magnifier PC Video Camera with Stand - £15.99 on Amazon.
- Sim free apple iPhone SE 32gb mobile phone - space grey - £299.00 on John Lewis.
- Mpow Waterproof Case for iPhone, Google Pixel, HTC, LG, Huawei, Sony, Nokia (2-Pack) - £8.99 on Amazon.
- Vodafone Smart Ultra 7 Mobile Phone - £114.99 on Argos.
- Sony Xperia XZ - £264 like new on O2 refresh.
- Vodafone Smart V8 - £159 on Vodafone.
- Lenovo B Like New - £19.99 on O2 refresh.
- OnePlus 5 128GB available now at O2.
- Best iPhone 7 contract deals
- Diamond X 4G Andorid 6.0 - £75.68 on Amazon.
- Apple iPhone 7 256GB in red - £799.00 on John Lewis.
- PS4 DualShock 4 V2 - £36.85 on eBay.
- Troll and I (Nintendo Switch) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Formula 1 2017 (F1 2017) Special Edition - £44.86 on ShopTo.
- WipEout: Omega Collection (PS4) - £19.84 on Base.
- Mario and Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo 3DS) - £27.99 on Base.
- Horizon Zero Dawn - £27.85 on ShopTo.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition - £79.99 on Amazon.
- Rayman Legend Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) - £29.99 on Amazon.
- Sony PlayStation VR - £339.00 on Amazon.
- Dead by Daylight (PS4) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Yakuza Kiwami Steel Book Edition (PS4) - £22.95 on Base.
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted (PlayStation Vita) - £7.49 on Base.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Day One Edition (Xbox One) - £9.30 on Amazon.
- Garmin 1.4-Inch Dash Cam 30 Vehicle Driving Recorder - £61.87 on Amazon.
- Dell S2716DG 27-inch Gaming Monitor - £479.99 on Amazon.
- DBPOWER 9.5'' Portable DVD Player - £51.99 on Amazon.
- Google Chromecast Ultra - £54.00 on Argos.
- Acer G246HLF 24" LED HDMI DVI gaming monitor - £104.98 on eBuyer.
- The BFG (Limited Edition Steelbook) is part of Amazon's 2 for £10 blu ray deal.
- Dragonlands, Books 1 - 3: Hidden, Hunted, and Retribution - free download on Amazon Kindle.
- John Wick 2 - £19.99 on Zavvi.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu Ray - £15.00 on Amazon.
