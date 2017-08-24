Deals of the day: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for £22.99 a month

Phones
Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so bookmark it and check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Amazon have reduced the prices for their Echo and Echo dot costing £99.99 and £44.99 respectively as part of a wider bank holiday sale due to start from midnight tonight. Check back here for all the best deals that will be available on Amazon.

Gamescom 2017 is ongoing and you can find all the latest about new announcements here. Retailers are reducing prices of bundles and currently Argos have Uncharted 4 with the PS4 available for £199.99.

