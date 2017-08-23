Deals of the day: 33% off Amazon Echo

Deals of the day: 33% off Amazon EchoPexels
- The most popular 1080p and 4K projectors on Amazon starting from £450.
- The best soundbars for TV, movies and music in 2017.
- Most popular 4K TVs on Amazon.
All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.
- Pocket-lint guide to best Laptops for 2017
- Back to school stationary on Amazon
- Back to school deals at Argos
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is due to launch today at 4PM in the UK and you can find all the latest information here.
Amazon have reduced the prices for their Echo and Echo dot costing £99.99 and £44.99 respectively.
Gamescom 2017 is ongoing and you can find all the latest about new announcements here. Retailers are reducing prices of bundles and currently Argos have Uncharted 4 with the PS4 available for £199.99.
Pocket-lint top 10 purchases
- Amazon Echo Dot - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Echo - See it on Amazon.
- The all new Fire TV Stick with Alexa - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Music Unlimited - Read more about it on Amazon.
- Rasberry Pi 3 Model B - See it on Amazon.
- Raspberry Pi 3 Power adapter UK/EU 5V 2.5A - See it on Amazon.
- TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug - See it on Amazon.
- Buffalo Classic USB Gamepad for PC - £19.97 on Amazon.
- SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Micro SDXC memory card - See it on Amazon.
- Planet Earth II (4k UHD + Blu-ray) - See it on Amazon.
Best deals of the day
- Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch - £40.00 on Amazon.
- Moto E4 Plus smartphone - £149.99 at John Lewis.
- Seagate 4TB 3.0 Expansion Hard Drive can be found at Argos for £99.99.
- Nakd Berry Delight, 4 x 35 g - £2.37 on Amazon.
- I Know Your Every Move - free Amazon kindle download.
- 3ft Micro USB Cable 2 Pack - £5.79 on Amazon.
- USB Car Charger, TeckNet PowerDash 4.8A/24W Dual Rapid USB Car Charger - £5.95 on Amazon.
- AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver - £11.98 on Amazon.
Computing
- ASUS ROG Strix ZX553VD-DM640T 15.6 inch FHD Gaming Laptop with Gaming Backpack - £749.99 on Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65 W 8/16 Core 3.7 GHz 4 MB CPU - £274.39 on Amazon.
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4 GB Mini Graphics Card - £134.98 on Amazon.
- Zalman ZM-K400G USB Gaming Keyboard - £5.95 exclusively for Prime members on Amazon.
- Microsoft Universal Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is £32.93 today reduced from £99.99 on Amazon.
Tech and Gadgets
- SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB - £9.99 on Currys.
- Smart Android Projector 1080P Wifi Home Cinema Theater - £96.99 on Amazon.
- LOGIK Universal USB Travel Adapter - £9.99 on Currys.
- Portable Fan, COO Mini USB rechargeable fan with 2200mAh Power Bank - £8.98 on Amazon.
- APEMAN Action Camera Underwater Camera Wi-Fi 1080P 14MP - £49.99 on Amazon.
- Digital Microscope Endoscope Magnifier PC Video Camera with Stand - £15.99 on Amazon.
Phones
- Sim free apple iPhone SE 32gb mobile phone - space grey - £299.00 on John Lewis.
- Mpow Waterproof Case for iPhone, Google Pixel, HTC, LG, Huawei, Sony, Nokia (2-Pack) - £8.99 on Amazon.
- Vodafone Smart Ultra 7 Mobile Phone - £114.99 on Argos.
- Sony Xperia XZ - £264 like new on O2 refresh.
- Vodafone Smart V8 - £159 on Vodafone.
- Lenovo B Like New - £19.99 on O2 refresh.
- OnePlus 5 128GB available now at O2.
- Best iPhone 7 contract deals
- Diamond X 4G Andorid 6.0 - £75.68 on Amazon.
- Apple iPhone 7 256GB in red - £799.00 on John Lewis.
Gaming
- PS4 DualShock 4 V2 - £36.85 on eBay.
- Troll and I (Nintendo Switch) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Formula 1 2017 (F1 2017) Special Edition - £44.86 on ShopTo.
- WipEout: Omega Collection (PS4) - £19.84 on Base.
- Mario and Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo 3DS) - £27.99 on Base.
- Horizon Zero Dawn - £27.85 on ShopTo.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition - £79.99 on Amazon.
- Rayman Legend Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) - £29.99 on Amazon.
- Sony PlayStation VR - £339.00 on Amazon.
- Dead by Daylight (PS4) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Yakuza Kiwami Steel Book Edition (PS4) - £22.95 on Base.
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted (PlayStation Vita) - £7.49 on Base.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Day One Edition (Xbox One) - £9.30 on Amazon.
Audiovisual
- DBPOWER 9.5'' Portable DVD Player - £51.99 on Amazon.
- Google Chromecast Ultra - £54.00 on Argos.
Entertainment
- The BFG (Limited Edition Steelbook) is part of Amazon's 2 for £10 blu ray deal.
- Dragonlands, Books 1 - 3: Hidden, Hunted, and Retribution - free download on Amazon Kindle.
- John Wick 2 - £19.99 on Zavvi.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu Ray - £15.00 on Amazon.
Comments