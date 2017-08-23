Deals of the day: 33% off Amazon Echo

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is due to launch today at 4PM in the UK and you can find all the latest information here.

Amazon have reduced the prices for their Echo and Echo dot costing £99.99 and £44.99 respectively.

Gamescom 2017 is ongoing and you can find all the latest about new announcements here. Retailers are reducing prices of bundles and currently Argos have Uncharted 4 with the PS4 available for £199.99.

DBPOWER 9.5'' Portable DVD Player - £51.99 on Amazon.

£51.99 on Amazon. Google Chromecast Ultra - £54.00 on Argos.

