Daily deals: Up to £460 for your old mobile phone

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

Video Game Day

Today marks national Video Games Day and GAME are celebrating it by offering exclusive deals available instore and online, offering up to 50% off the biggest titles. These deals only last 24 hours so be quick to take advantage of these price cuts.

Best deals of the day

The new iPhone launches today in 3 model variants and Carphone Warehouse are offering up to £460 for your old mobile phone handset to aid towards the purchase of a new one. Find out more information here

If you haven't already got Amazon Prime and you are a student, you can benefit from a 6 month free trial and 50% off prime (£39 a year) along with other benefits such as 10% off 1000's of text books, free next day delivery. Read more about Amazon student Prime here.

Pre-order the Nintendo 3DS XL at Amazon today for £179.99

You can get 20% off select open-box and used products from Amazon Warehouse. There are plenty of bargains to be found here. See what you can buy with 20% off here.

£5 off a £20 spend on the Nintendo eShop when you use PayPal. Read more about this offer here.

For a limited time, top up £20 or more using Amazon top up in store and earn a £5 Amazon promotional credit towards your next purchase on Amazon. Read more about this offer here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 can be found SIM free for £593.99 on Mobile Phones Direct.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £42.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £140.00 when you use code 10OFFMOB to take £10 off. You also get 10GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £1171.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Amazon have announced the launch of find. - a new brand exclusively available on Amazon Fashion with a great selection of key trend items for the new season. You can get 20% off when you spend £40 or more using code FIND20 until Sunday 17th September 23:59:59. Read more about this offer here.

Amazon best deals

  • Floating Wireless Speaker- Crazybaby Mars Levitation Bluetooth for £279.00 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Connect 32 GB Wireless Stick for £24.97 (save 22%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 for £18.99 (save 14%) - see this deal here
  • Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
  • Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £164.00 (save 24%) see this deal here

Best deals of the month

Computing

Tech and Gadgets

Phones

Gaming

 

Audiovisual

Entertainment

