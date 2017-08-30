Daily deals: Amazon sale: £10 off a £75 spend

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Spend £35 or more on selected video games products and get £5 off using promo code VG5OFF35. If you spend £75, get £10 off with promo code VG10OFF75, or if you spend £150 you get £20 off with promo code VG20OFF150.

You can see the Amazon PC and Video games deals page here.

Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Watch and Activity Tracker is now £139.99 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 5GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £27.99 a month for 24 months. Take £155 off the £240.00 upfront cost making it only £85.00 using code S8PAYDAY. You also get a free Samsung Gear VR and this will cost you £756.00 over 2 years. Find out more here.

Amazon have started a Bank Holiday sale focusing on the consumer and tech department labeled as "Shop the future". We have rounded up the best deals on the latest cutting-edge electronics, home, health and beauty as well as food and drink products set to become mainstay must-haves of the future.

Sign up to Amazon Prime for a free 30 day trial to take advantage of next day delivery for these products in the sale. You can cancel anytime but you can also continue with the benefits of next day delivery all year, Amazon video, Amazon music which boasts a library of 2 million songs and unlimited reading on any device for £7.99 a month or a one off payment for £79.00 for a year.

Amazon students can benefit from a 6 month free trial and the option of Amazon Prime for half price. Read more about it here.

Amazon have the RIF6 Cube 2-inch Mobile Projector available for only £199.96 reduced from £249.95 saving you 20%. This will work with your phone, laptop, gaming console and tablet.

Zendure A5 Power Bank 16750mAh has been reduced to £38.36 saving you 20% this Bank holiday.

Zendure A2 Power Bank 6700mAh for £22.65 (save 24%) - see this deal here

Zendure A3 Power Bank 10000mAh for £27.16 (save 20%) - see this deal here

Zendure A8 QC Portable External Battery Charger 26800mAh for £58.36 (save 20%) - see this deal here

Sign up to get the latest UK deals straight to your inbox