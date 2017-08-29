Daily deals: Amazon Echo Dot reduced to £44.99

Phones
Pexels Daily deals: Amazon Echo Dot reduced to £44.99

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Amazon Bank Holiday deals

Amazon have started a Bank Holiday sale focusing on the consumer and tech department labeled as "Shop the future". We have rounded up the best deals on the latest cutting-edge electronics, home, health and beauty as well as food and drink products set to become mainstay must-haves of the future.

Sign up to Amazon Prime for a free 30 day trial to take advantage of next day delivery for these products in the sale. You can cancel anytime but you can also continue with the benefits of next day delivery all year, Amazon video, Amazon music which boasts a library of 2 million songs and unlimited reading on any device for £7.99 a month or a one off payment for £79.00 for a year.

Amazon students can benefit from a 6 month free trial and the option of Amazon Prime for half price. Read more about it here.

Amazon have the RIF6 Cube 2-inch Mobile Projector available for only £199.96 reduced from £249.95 saving you 20%. This will work with your phone, laptop, gaming console and tablet.

AmazonDeals Categories image 12

Zendure A5 Power Bank 16750mAh has been reduced to £38.36 saving you 20% this Bank holiday.

AmazonDeals Categories image 13

Amazon best deals

PC

Electronics

Home Entertainment

  • LG BP350 Blu-ray Disc Player with LG Smart and Wi-Fi for £59.00 (save 16%) - see this deal here
  • LG 65UH661V 65 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV - Carbon Titan for £999.00 (save 49%) - see this deal here
  • LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector for £339.00 (save 24%) - see this deal here
  • LG UP970 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-Ray Player for £199.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
  • LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System for £449.00 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV for £409.00 (save 26%) - see this deal here

Wireless

  • LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock for Smart Home for £126.50 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Garmin DriveAssist 50LMT-D 5 inch Sat-Nav with built in Dash Cam for £159.99 (save 47%) - see this deal here
  • Wileyfox Swift 2 X FHD 32 GB with 3 GB RAM for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here
  • Wileyfox Swift 2 X - 5.2" FHD 32GB with 3GB RAM for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £168.07 (save 24%) see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO Micro USB - HD 360 Degree Camera for Android for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here

Pocket-lint top 10 purchases

Best deals of the day

PexelsDeals Categories image 8

Computing

PexelsDeals Categories image 1

Tech and Gadgets

PexelsDeals Categories image 10

Phones

PexelsDeals Categories image 2

Gaming

 

PexelsDeals Categories image 6

Audiovisual

EntertainmentDeals Categories image 9

Entertainment

Subscribe to our Hot Deals newsletter

Sign up to get the latest UK deals straight to your inbox

PopularIn Phones
  1. LG V30: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
  2. IFA 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest consumer electronics show
  3. When is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference and can I watch it online?
  4. Oppo R11 review: The almost-great phone
  5. Daily deals: Amazon Echo Dot reduced to £44.99
  1. Apple might announce the next iPhones at an event on 12 September
  2. Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases: Protect your new 6.3-inch phablet
  3. Best US contract deals available today for Samsung Note 8
  4. These official Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact images suggest some minor differences to its bigger brother
  5. Huawei Mate 10: What's the story so far?

Comments