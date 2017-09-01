Daily deals: £95 Amazon or iTunes gift card with BT sim deal

Pocket-lint Daily deals: £95 Amazon or iTunes gift card with BT sim deal

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

BT currently have a sim offer which gives you 25GB of data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £25 a month but you also get a £95 iTunes or Amazon gift card. This sim only offer is cheaper if you are a BT broadband customer. Read more about this offer here.

Amazon PC and Video games sale

Spend £35 or more on selected video games products and get £5 off using promo code VG5OFF35. If you spend £75, get £10 off with promo code VG10OFF75, or if you spend £150 you get £20 off with promo code VG20OFF150.

You can see the Amazon PC and Video games deals page here.

Best deals of the day

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 5GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £27.99 a month for 24 months. Take £155 off the £255.00 upfront cost making it only £100.00 using code S8PAYDAY. You also get a free Samsung Gear VR worth £119.99 and this will cost you £771.76 over 2 years. Find out more here.

Amazon best deals

  • Floating Wireless Speaker- Crazybaby Mars Levitation Bluetooth for £279.00 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for £59.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Connect 32 GB Wireless Stick for £24.97 (save 22%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 for £18.99 (save 14%) - see this deal here
  • Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
  • LG UP970 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-Ray Player for £199.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
  • LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System for £449.00 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £164.00 (save 24%) see this deal here

Pocket-lint top 10 purchases

Best deals of the month

Computing

Tech and Gadgets

Phones

Gaming

 

Audiovisual

Entertainment

