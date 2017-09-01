Daily deals: £95 Amazon or iTunes gift card with BT sim deal

Daily deals: £95 Amazon or iTunes gift card with BT sim dealPocket-lint
- Pre order Xbox One X Project Scorpio on Amazon
- The most popular 1080p and 4K projectors on Amazon starting from £450.
- The best soundbars for TV, movies and music in 2017.
- Most popular 4K TVs on Amazon.
All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.
- Pocket-lint guide to best Laptops for 2017
- Back to school stationary on Amazon
- Top 10 VPN services: Keep your browsing secure
- Back to school deals at Argos
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.
BT currently have a sim offer which gives you 25GB of data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £25 a month but you also get a £95 iTunes or Amazon gift card. This sim only offer is cheaper if you are a BT broadband customer. Read more about this offer here.
Amazon PC and Video games sale
Spend £35 or more on selected video games products and get £5 off using promo code VG5OFF35. If you spend £75, get £10 off with promo code VG10OFF75, or if you spend £150 you get £20 off with promo code VG20OFF150.
You can see the Amazon PC and Video games deals page here.
Best deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy S8 with 5GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £27.99 a month for 24 months. Take £155 off the £255.00 upfront cost making it only £100.00 using code S8PAYDAY. You also get a free Samsung Gear VR worth £119.99 and this will cost you £771.76 over 2 years. Find out more here.
Amazon best deals
- Floating Wireless Speaker- Crazybaby Mars Levitation Bluetooth for £279.00 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for £59.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- SanDisk Connect 32 GB Wireless Stick for £24.97 (save 22%) - see this deal here
- SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 for £18.99 (save 14%) - see this deal here
- Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
- LG UP970 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-Ray Player for £199.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
- LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System for £449.00 (save 25%) - see this deal here
- Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
- Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £164.00 (save 24%) see this deal here
Pocket-lint top 10 purchases
- Amazon Echo Dot - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Echo - See it on Amazon.
- The all new Fire TV Stick with Alexa - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Music Unlimited - Read more about it on Amazon.
- Rasberry Pi 3 Model B - See it on Amazon.
- Raspberry Pi 3 Power adapter UK/EU 5V 2.5A - See it on Amazon.
- TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug - See it on Amazon.
- Buffalo Classic USB Gamepad for PC - £19.97 on Amazon.
- SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Micro SDXC memory card - See it on Amazon.
- Planet Earth II (4k UHD + Blu-ray) - See it on Amazon.
Best deals of the month
- Lenovo Tab 3 10.1 16GB tablet - £99.99 at Argos.
- Seagate Barracuda 4 TB 3.5 inch internal hard drive - £89.04 on Amazon.
- tado° additional Smart Radiator Thermostat - £34.99 on Amazon.
- Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch - £40.00 on Amazon.
- Moto E4 Plus smartphone - £149.99 at John Lewis.
- Seagate 4TB 3.0 Expansion Hard Drive can be found at Argos for £99.99.
- Nakd Berry Delight, 4 x 35 g - £2.37 on Amazon.
- I Know Your Every Move - free Amazon kindle download.
- 3ft Micro USB Cable 2 Pack - £5.79 on Amazon.
- USB Car Charger, TeckNet PowerDash 4.8A/24W Dual Rapid USB Car Charger - £5.95 on Amazon.
- AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver - £11.98 on Amazon.
Computing
- ASUS ROG Strix ZX553VD-DM640T 15.6 inch FHD Gaming Laptop with Gaming Backpack - £749.99 on Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65 W 8/16 Core 3.7 GHz 4 MB CPU - £274.39 on Amazon.
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4 GB Mini Graphics Card - £134.98 on Amazon.
- Zalman ZM-K400G USB Gaming Keyboard - £5.95 exclusively for Prime members on Amazon.
- Microsoft Universal Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is £32.93 today reduced from £99.99 on Amazon.
Tech and Gadgets
- SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB - £9.99 on Currys.
- Smart Android Projector 1080P Wifi Home Cinema Theater - £96.99 on Amazon.
- LOGIK Universal USB Travel Adapter - £9.99 on Currys.
- Portable Fan, COO Mini USB rechargeable fan with 2200mAh Power Bank - £8.98 on Amazon.
- APEMAN Action Camera Underwater Camera Wi-Fi 1080P 14MP - £49.99 on Amazon.
- Digital Microscope Endoscope Magnifier PC Video Camera with Stand - £15.99 on Amazon.
Phones
- Sim free apple iPhone SE 32gb mobile phone - space grey - £299.00 on John Lewis.
- Mpow Waterproof Case for iPhone, Google Pixel, HTC, LG, Huawei, Sony, Nokia (2-Pack) - £8.99 on Amazon.
- Vodafone Smart Ultra 7 Mobile Phone - £114.99 on Argos.
- Sony Xperia XZ - £264 like new on O2 refresh.
- Vodafone Smart V8 - £159 on Vodafone.
- Lenovo B Like New - £19.99 on O2 refresh.
- OnePlus 5 128GB available now at O2.
- Best iPhone 7 contract deals
- Diamond X 4G Andorid 6.0 - £75.68 on Amazon.
- Apple iPhone 7 256GB in red - £799.00 on John Lewis.
Gaming
- PS4 DualShock 4 V2 - £36.85 on eBay.
- Troll and I (Nintendo Switch) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Formula 1 2017 (F1 2017) Special Edition - £44.86 on ShopTo.
- WipEout: Omega Collection (PS4) - £19.84 on Base.
- Mario and Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo 3DS) - £27.99 on Base.
- Horizon Zero Dawn - £27.85 on ShopTo.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition - £79.99 on Amazon.
- Rayman Legend Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) - £29.99 on Amazon.
- Sony PlayStation VR - £339.00 on Amazon.
- Dead by Daylight (PS4) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Yakuza Kiwami Steel Book Edition (PS4) - £22.95 on Base.
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted (PlayStation Vita) - £7.49 on Base.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Day One Edition (Xbox One) - £9.30 on Amazon.
Audiovisual
- DBPOWER 9.5'' Portable DVD Player - £51.99 on Amazon.
- Google Chromecast Ultra - £54.00 on Argos.
- Acer G246HLF 24" LED HDMI DVI gaming monitor - £104.98 on eBuyer.
Entertainment
- The BFG (Limited Edition Steelbook) is part of Amazon's 2 for £10 blu ray deal.
- Dragonlands, Books 1 - 3: Hidden, Hunted, and Retribution - free download on Amazon Kindle.
- John Wick 2 - £19.99 on Zavvi.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu Ray - £15.00 on Amazon.
