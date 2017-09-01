Daily deals: £95 Amazon or iTunes gift card with BT sim deal

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

BT currently have a sim offer which gives you 25GB of data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £25 a month but you also get a £95 iTunes or Amazon gift card. This sim only offer is cheaper if you are a BT broadband customer. Read more about this offer here.

Spend £35 or more on selected video games products and get £5 off using promo code VG5OFF35. If you spend £75, get £10 off with promo code VG10OFF75, or if you spend £150 you get £20 off with promo code VG20OFF150.

You can see the Amazon PC and Video games deals page here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 5GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £27.99 a month for 24 months. Take £155 off the £255.00 upfront cost making it only £100.00 using code S8PAYDAY. You also get a free Samsung Gear VR worth £119.99 and this will cost you £771.76 over 2 years. Find out more here.

Sign up to get the latest UK deals straight to your inbox