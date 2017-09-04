Daily deals: 20% off on Amazon Warehouse

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Best deals of the day

You can get 20% off select open-box and used products from Amazon Warehouse. There are plenty of bargains to be found here. See what you can buy with 20% off here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 can be found SIM free for £593.99 on Mobile Phones Direct.

Amazon have announced the launch of find. - a new brand exclusively available on Amazon Fashion with a great selection of key trend items for the new season. You can get 20% off when you spend £40 or more using code FIND20 until Sunday 17th September 23:59:59. Read more about this offer here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 5GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £27.99 a month for 24 months. Take £155 off the £275.00 upfront cost making it only £120.00 using code S8PAYDAY. You also get a free Samsung Gear VR worth £119.99 and this will cost you £791.76 over 2 years. Find out more here.

Amazon best deals

  • Floating Wireless Speaker- Crazybaby Mars Levitation Bluetooth for £279.00 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Connect 32 GB Wireless Stick for £24.97 (save 22%) - see this deal here
  • SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 for £18.99 (save 14%) - see this deal here
  • Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
  • Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £164.00 (save 24%) see this deal here

Best deals of the month

