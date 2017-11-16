Black Friday deals: £200 off Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

Amazon have 20% off Sony, Motorola and Nokia phones to kickstart Black Friday deals. See this deal here.

Amazon Music unlimited is 99p for 3 months. See this deal here.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32 GB SIM free is £369.99 on Amazon today. This saves you a massive £200 off the RRP.

The brand new Amazon Echo has been reduced to £69.99 saving you £20.00 off the retail price. See this deal here.

NOW TV Full HD Smart TV Box - 3 Months Entertainment Bundle is £19.99 on Currys.

Amazon Dot (2nd generation) is now £34.99 on Amazon saving you £15.00. See this deal here.

SONY PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 18 and Crash Banditcoot is £299.99 on Currys.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle is £169.00 on Argos.

SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: ECHO & TP-LINK Add a TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug to your Echo device order for just £9.99 (save 60%). See this deal here.

Exclusive for Amazon Prime Members: Amazon Dash Button is a Wi-Fi-connected device that reorders your favourite product with the press of a button. Read more about it here.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is £99.99 on Amazon today. See this deal here.

All new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is £129.99 on Amazon. See this deal here.

Power bank 25000mAh Portable Charger is £22.99 today saving you 23%.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Smart Watch is £11.55 on Gearbest when you use code BAND2 at checkout. You have to have an account with Gearbest to apply the discount. See this deal here.

Original Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Sports Bluetooth Smart Watch is £68.76 on Gearbest. See this deal here.

Samsung S8 64GB SIM-Free Smartphone is £517.00 on Amazon.

Xiaomi mijia dashcam is £29.03 on Gearbest. You can read reviews for this camera here.

LG V30 on O2 with 3GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £27 a month at mobiles.co.uk for 24 months. Use code VC15OFF to take £15 off the upfront cost making it £105.00. This will cost you a total of £758.00 over 2 years. See this deal here.

Horizon Zero Dawn - complete edition is £32.85 at Base today.

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition is £30.00 on Tesco Direct.

Star Wars Rogue One - Blu-ray is £8.00 when you use code TDX-KNCX at checkout on Tesco Direct.

WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive - 4 TB is £99.99 on Currys today. You can use this with your PS4 or Xbox One too. You can also claim a free family Odeon ticket worth up to £35. See this deal here.

You can claim this free Odeon ticket if you purchase SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB for £9.99 at Currys. See this deal here.

For those that are looking for hard drives for their computers, Amazon currently have the WD Red 3TB NAS Desktop Hard Disk Drive available for £98.38. See this deal here.

12GB data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes on ASDA mobile for £10 a month on a 30 day rolling contract. ASDA mobile runs on the EE network so expect fast speeds. See this deal here.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush has been reduced from £360.00 to £249.99 for today only. See it on Amazon.

Argos have a deal on for the Nintendo 2DS Mario Kart 7 bundle with a free game for £79.99. You also get a £5 gift card when you purchase this deal. See it here.

HOMTOM S9 Plus 4G Phablet 5.99" running Android 7.0 is £122.25 ending today on GearBest. See this deal here.

RAVPower 24W 4.8A Dual USB Type-C and iSmart 2.0 Aluminum Car charger is £3.99 when you use code AVNIOW94 at checkout. See this deal here.

LG G6 32GB in Astro Black is £389.99 on eBuyer. See this deal here.

SAMSUNG UE55MU7070 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV & 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player Bundle is £949.00 on Currys. See this deal here.

Original Xiaomi Ultra-thin 10000mAh Mobile Power Bank 2 is £9.93 when you use code UltrathinUK at checkout. See this deal here.

Ulefone Mix 4G Phablet is available to purchase for £106.97 on Gearbest. The specs are impressive - Octa-core 1.5GHz 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 13MP+5MP (dual cameras). See this deal here.

Sonos are offering users discount codes which reduce the Amazon Echo Dot to £24.99. Read more about it here.

Panasonic 58DX802B LED HDR 4K Ultra HD is £999.00 on John Lewis which also gives you a 5 year John Lewis warranty. See this deal here.

Amazon have a promotion currently running where you can buy 3 books for £10. See all the available books here.

£14 for 12GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Three. Read more about this deal here.

Hisense H43N5300 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is £349.99 at Argos.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Blu - Ray is £8.00 on Amazon today.

JVC SP-ABT1 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is £28.70 on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Neon, LEGO Worlds and Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is £299.99 at GAME today.

Order the Nintendo 3DS XL at Amazon today for £179.99.

Apple iPhone SE is £299.00 on John Lewis. See this deal here.

Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC is £229.99 on Tesco.

Amazon are offering £4.49 free credit for Amazon customers to rent or purchase a movie. Find out more about this offer here.

Microsoft Xbox One X is available on Tesco Direct today for £449.99. See this deal here. Alternatively, John Lewis are offering a 2 year warranty when you buy the Xbox One X. See more about this offer here.

Nintendo Switch & Super Mario Odyssey Limited Edition Bundle is available to pre-order for £319.99 at Smyths Toys. See this deal here.

The new iPhone has launched in 3 model variants and Carphone Warehouse are offering up to £460 for your old mobile phone handset to aid towards the purchase of a new one. Find out more information here.

