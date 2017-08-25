Amazon launches "Shop the future" sale event: Up to 75 per cent off

Amazon launches "Shop the future" sale event: Up to 75 per cent offPexels
Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.
We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.
All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.
Gamescom 2017 is ongoing and you can find all the latest about new announcements here. Retailers are reducing prices of bundles and currently Argos have Uncharted 4 with the PS4 available for £199.99.
Amazon Bank Holiday deals
Amazon have started a huge Bank Holiday sale for the next 6 days focusing on the consumer and tech department labeled as "Shop the future". We have rounded up the best deals on the latest cutting-edge electronics, home, health and beauty as well as food and drink products set to become mainstay must-haves of the future.
Sign up to Amazon Prime for a free 30 day trial to take advantage of next day delivery for these products in the sale. You can cancel anytime but you can also continue with the benefits of next day delivery all year, Amazon video, Amazon music which boasts a library of 2 million songs and unlimited reading on any device for £7.99 a month or a one off payment for £79.00 for a year.
Amazon students can benefit from a 6 month free trial and the option of Amazon Prime for half price. Read more about it here.
Amazon best deals
- Amazon Echo Dot for £49.99 - see this deal here
- Amazon Echo for £99.99 - see this deal here
- Aisoul 1080P Wifi Hidden Spy Camera - £43.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Floating Wireless Speaker- Crazybaby Mars Levitation Bluetooth for £279.20 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Philips Sonicare HX9111/21 FlexCare Platinum Electric toothbrush for £59.95 (save 75%) - see this deal here
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for £59.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Jam Voice Alexa Enabled Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for £35.00 (save 30%) - see this deal here
- Belkin WeMo F7C027uk Switch Smart Plug for £27.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
- LG 65UH661V 65 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV - Carbon Titan for £999.00 (save 49%) - see this deal here
- LG SH7 4.1 Channel 360 W Smart Sound Soundbar for £199.99 (save 50%) - see this deal here
PC
- SanDisk Connect 32 GB Wireless Stick for £22.49 (save 30%) - see this deal here
- SanDisk iXpand (MFI) 32 GB USB Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad for £32.99 (save 17%) - see this deal here
- SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 for £16.99 (save 23%) - see this deal here
- Belkin WeMo F7C027uk Switch Smart Plug for £27.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
- Wacom Intuos Pro Small Graphics Tablet for £161.99 (save 30%) - see this deal here
- Bamboo Stylus Duo 3 for Media Tablet/PC for £17.99 (save 42%) - see this deal here
- Bamboo Spark Gadget Case for £64.99 (save 46%) - see this deal here
Electronics
- Panasonic Water/Sweat Resistant In Ear Sports Headphones for £6.50 (save 35%) - see this deal here
- Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design for £129.99 (save 52%) - see this deal here
- Bluetooth Speakers - Wireless Speaker XP+ iQualTech for £23.60 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
- DOSS Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Speaker for £23.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Passive Wireless Headphones from iQualTech for £31.60 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for £47.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- DOSS SoundBox xs 10W Ultra-Small Touch Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker for £21.59 (save 54%) - see this deal here
- DOSS SoundBox Mini with 5W HD Sound Bluetooth Speaker for £19.99 (save 50%) - see this deal here
Home Entertainment
- LG BP350 Blu-ray Disc Player with LG Smart and Wi-Fi for £44.99 (save 36%) - see this deal here
- LG 65UH661V 65 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV - Carbon Titan for £999.00 (save 49%) - see this deal here
- LG SH7 4.1 Channel 360 W Smart Sound Soundbar for £199.99 (save 50%) - see this deal here
- LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector for £339.00 (save 24%) - see this deal here
- LG UP970 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-Ray Player for £199.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
- LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System for £389.00 (save 35%) - see this deal here
- Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV for £409.00 (save 26%) - see this deal here
- Toshiba 55U5766DB 55-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV (2017 model) for £499.00 (save 17%) - see this deal here
Wireless
- LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock for Smart Home for £126.50 (save 20%) - see this deal here
- Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
- Garmin DriveAssist 50LMT-D 5 inch Sat-Nav with built in Dash Cam for £159.99 (save 47%) - see this deal here
- Wileyfox Swift 2 X FHD 32 GB with 3 GB RAM for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here
- Wileyfox Swift 2 X - 5.2" FHD 32GB with 3GB RAM for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here
- Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £169.00 (save 23%) see this deal here
- Giroptic iO Micro USB - HD 360 Degree Camera for Android for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here
Best deals of the day
- Lenovo Tab 3 10.1 16GB tablet - £99.99 at Argos.
- Seagate Barracuda 4 TB 3.5 inch internal hard drive - £89.04 on Amazon.
- tado° additional Smart Radiator Thermostat - £34.99 on Amazon.
- Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch - £40.00 on Amazon.
- Moto E4 Plus smartphone - £149.99 at John Lewis.
- Seagate 4TB 3.0 Expansion Hard Drive can be found at Argos for £99.99.
- Nakd Berry Delight, 4 x 35 g - £2.37 on Amazon.
- I Know Your Every Move - free Amazon kindle download.
- 3ft Micro USB Cable 2 Pack - £5.79 on Amazon.
- USB Car Charger, TeckNet PowerDash 4.8A/24W Dual Rapid USB Car Charger - £5.95 on Amazon.
- AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver - £11.98 on Amazon.
Computing
- ASUS ROG Strix ZX553VD-DM640T 15.6 inch FHD Gaming Laptop with Gaming Backpack - £749.99 on Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65 W 8/16 Core 3.7 GHz 4 MB CPU - £274.39 on Amazon.
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4 GB Mini Graphics Card - £134.98 on Amazon.
- Zalman ZM-K400G USB Gaming Keyboard - £5.95 exclusively for Prime members on Amazon.
- Microsoft Universal Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is £32.93 today reduced from £99.99 on Amazon.
Tech and Gadgets
- SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB - £9.99 on Currys.
- Smart Android Projector 1080P Wifi Home Cinema Theater - £96.99 on Amazon.
- LOGIK Universal USB Travel Adapter - £9.99 on Currys.
- Portable Fan, COO Mini USB rechargeable fan with 2200mAh Power Bank - £8.98 on Amazon.
- APEMAN Action Camera Underwater Camera Wi-Fi 1080P 14MP - £49.99 on Amazon.
- Digital Microscope Endoscope Magnifier PC Video Camera with Stand - £15.99 on Amazon.
Phones
- Sim free apple iPhone SE 32gb mobile phone - space grey - £299.00 on John Lewis.
- Mpow Waterproof Case for iPhone, Google Pixel, HTC, LG, Huawei, Sony, Nokia (2-Pack) - £8.99 on Amazon.
- Vodafone Smart Ultra 7 Mobile Phone - £114.99 on Argos.
- Sony Xperia XZ - £264 like new on O2 refresh.
- Vodafone Smart V8 - £159 on Vodafone.
- Lenovo B Like New - £19.99 on O2 refresh.
- OnePlus 5 128GB available now at O2.
- Best iPhone 7 contract deals
- Diamond X 4G Andorid 6.0 - £75.68 on Amazon.
- Apple iPhone 7 256GB in red - £799.00 on John Lewis.
Gaming
- PS4 DualShock 4 V2 - £36.85 on eBay.
- Troll and I (Nintendo Switch) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Formula 1 2017 (F1 2017) Special Edition - £44.86 on ShopTo.
- WipEout: Omega Collection (PS4) - £19.84 on Base.
- Mario and Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo 3DS) - £27.99 on Base.
- Horizon Zero Dawn - £27.85 on ShopTo.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition - £79.99 on Amazon.
- Rayman Legend Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) - £29.99 on Amazon.
- Sony PlayStation VR - £339.00 on Amazon.
- Dead by Daylight (PS4) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Yakuza Kiwami Steel Book Edition (PS4) - £22.95 on Base.
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted (PlayStation Vita) - £7.49 on Base.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Day One Edition (Xbox One) - £9.30 on Amazon.
Audiovisual
- DBPOWER 9.5'' Portable DVD Player - £51.99 on Amazon.
- Google Chromecast Ultra - £54.00 on Argos.
- Acer G246HLF 24" LED HDMI DVI gaming monitor - £104.98 on eBuyer.
Entertainment
- The BFG (Limited Edition Steelbook) is part of Amazon's 2 for £10 blu ray deal.
- Dragonlands, Books 1 - 3: Hidden, Hunted, and Retribution - free download on Amazon Kindle.
- John Wick 2 - £19.99 on Zavvi.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu Ray - £15.00 on Amazon.
