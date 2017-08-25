Amazon launches "Shop the future" sale event: Up to 75 per cent off

Phones
Pexels Amazon launches "Shop the future" sale event: Up to 75 per cent off

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Gamescom 2017 is ongoing and you can find all the latest about new announcements here. Retailers are reducing prices of bundles and currently Argos have Uncharted 4 with the PS4 available for £199.99.

Amazon Bank Holiday deals

Amazon have started a huge Bank Holiday sale for the next 6 days focusing on the consumer and tech department labeled as "Shop the future". We have rounded up the best deals on the latest cutting-edge electronics, home, health and beauty as well as food and drink products set to become mainstay must-haves of the future.

Sign up to Amazon Prime for a free 30 day trial to take advantage of next day delivery for these products in the sale. You can cancel anytime but you can also continue with the benefits of next day delivery all year, Amazon video, Amazon music which boasts a library of 2 million songs and unlimited reading on any device for £7.99 a month or a one off payment for £79.00 for a year.

Amazon students can benefit from a 6 month free trial and the option of Amazon Prime for half price. Read more about it here.

Amazon best deals

PC

Electronics

  • Panasonic Water/Sweat Resistant In Ear Sports Headphones for £6.50 (save 35%) - see this deal here
  • Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design for £129.99 (save 52%) - see this deal here
  • Bluetooth Speakers - Wireless Speaker XP+ iQualTech for £23.60 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • Dodow - More than 60.000 users are falling asleep faster with Dodow - read more about it here
  • DOSS Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Speaker for £23.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • Passive Wireless Headphones from iQualTech for £31.60 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for £47.99 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • DOSS SoundBox xs 10W Ultra-Small Touch Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker for £21.59 (save 54%) - see this deal here
  • DOSS SoundBox Mini with 5W HD Sound Bluetooth Speaker for £19.99 (save 50%) - see this deal here

Home Entertainment

  • LG BP350 Blu-ray Disc Player with LG Smart and Wi-Fi for £44.99 (save 36%) - see this deal here
  • LG 65UH661V 65 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV - Carbon Titan for £999.00 (save 49%) - see this deal here
  • LG SH7 4.1 Channel 360 W Smart Sound Soundbar for £199.99 (save 50%) - see this deal here
  • LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector for £339.00 (save 24%) - see this deal here
  • LG UP970 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-Ray Player for £199.99 (save 43%) - see this deal here
  • LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System for £389.00 (save 35%) - see this deal here
  • Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV for £409.00 (save 26%) - see this deal here
  • Toshiba 55U5766DB 55-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV (2017 model) for £499.00 (save 17%) - see this deal here

Wireless

  • LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock for Smart Home for £126.50 (save 20%) - see this deal here
  • Huawei W1 Stainless Steel Classic Smartwatch with Leather Strap for £179.99 (save 25%) - see this deal here
  • Garmin DriveAssist 50LMT-D 5 inch Sat-Nav with built in Dash Cam for £159.99 (save 47%) - see this deal here
  • Wileyfox Swift 2 X FHD 32 GB with 3 GB RAM for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here
  • Wileyfox Swift 2 X - 5.2" FHD 32GB with 3GB RAM for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO - HD 360 Degree Camera for iPhone and iPad for £169.00 (save 23%) see this deal here
  • Giroptic iO Micro USB - HD 360 Degree Camera for Android for £169.00 (save 23%) - see this deal here

Pocket-lint top 10 purchases

Best deals of the day

PexelsDeals Categories image 8

Computing

PexelsDeals Categories image 1

Tech and Gadgets

PexelsDeals Categories image 10

Phones

PexelsDeals Categories image 2

Gaming

 

PexelsDeals Categories image 6

Audiovisual

EntertainmentDeals Categories image 9

Entertainment

Subscribe to our Hot Deals newsletter

Sign up to get the latest UK deals straight to your inbox

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30: What's the rumoured difference?
  2. Amazon launches "Shop the future" sale event: Up to 75 per cent off
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?
  4. When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
  5. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy Note 7: What's the difference?
  2. Apple iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and iPhone 8: What's the story so far?
  3. Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact: What's the story so far?
  4. Huawei Mate 10: What's the story so far?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 camera explored: What can the dual lens camera do?

Comments