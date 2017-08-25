Amazon launches "Shop the future" sale event: up to 75% off

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best deals that are available in the UK today.

All the major retailers are currently running promotions on back to school products. This ranges from laptops, school uniforms and books.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order. We have rounded up all the best contract deals available right now. Mobiles.co.uk have the lowest monthly contract available at £22.99 however the phone will have an upfront cost of £410.00. You also get 2GB data and unlimited texts and minutes working out to £961.76 over 24 months. Find this deal here.

Gamescom 2017 is ongoing and you can find all the latest about new announcements here. Retailers are reducing prices of bundles and currently Argos have Uncharted 4 with the PS4 available for £199.99.

Amazon have started a huge Bank Holiday sale for the next 6 days focusing on the consumer and tech department labeled as "Shop the future". We have rounded up the best deals on the latest cutting-edge electronics, home, health and beauty as well as food and drink products set to become mainstay must-haves of the future.

Sign up to Amazon Prime for a free 30 day trial to take advantage of next day delivery for these products in the sale. You can cancel anytime but you can also continue with the benefits of next day delivery all year, Amazon video, Amazon music which boasts a library of 2 million songs and unlimited reading on any device for £7.99 a month or a one off payment for £79.00 for a year.

Amazon students can benefit from a 6 month free trial and the option of Amazon Prime for half price. Read more about it here.

