Microsoft Modern Keyboard is a sleek slab of aluminium with a built-in fingerprint sensor

Continuing with its run of sleekly designed products and devices, Microsoft has, rather quietly, introduced an aluminium clad keyboard for use with Windows 10 PCs, macOS computers and the latest Android systems.
Called the Modern Keyboard, Microsoft's new accessory is full-width with a numerical keypad, is slim at 19.3mm in height, and has a built-in fingerprint sensor where you would normally find the Windows key on the right-hand side. The fingerprint sensor can be used to log into a Windows computer, or websites using Windows Hello.
It's primarily a wireless Bluetooth keyboard, but can be connected to a computer using a wired connection instead. If you connect using a wire when you first use the Modern Keyboard, it will automatically pair via Bluetooth next time you come to use it.
Microsoft says the Bluetooth range is up to 15 metres in open-air, or up to seven metres in an office environment, and the built-in rechargeable battery can last up to two months.
The Microsoft Modern Keyboard is "coming soon" to the US Microsoft Store where it will cost $129.99, there's currently no word on UK or global availability. The Modern Keyboard is the ideal match for the Modern Mouse, which can be yours for $49.99.
