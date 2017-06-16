Microsoft Office is now available in the Windows Store for the first timeMicrosoft
- Office in the Windows Store is technically in a "preview"
- Windows 10 S users get free one-year subscriptions
If you bought the new Surface Laptop, you can now grab Office 365 for free from Microsoft's Windows Store.
When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop recently, it glossed over a major announcement about Microsoft Office; You see, the Surface Laptop runs the Windows 10 S operating system, which can only install apps from the Windows Store. But Microsoft is pitching Surface Laptop as sort of a higher-end Chromebook for students, so the device needs to run software that students require and use.
Now that Surface Laptop is available in stores, Microsoft has made its Microsoft Office suite available in the Windows Store for the first time. That means students can go to Microsoft's official storefront and load up on the productivity programs. Microsoft also offers web versions of the Office apps, which are powerful and work with the Surface Laptop. But the new desktop apps offer offline access.
- Which Microsoft Surface device is best for you?
- Microsoft Surface Pro event: What was launched and how to watch
- Microsoft Build 2017: All the announcements that matter
Office in the Windows Store is technically in a "preview" (specifically, the install and update processes are in preview), so because of that early release status, Microsoft is doling out free one-year subscriptions to Office 365 personal if you have a Windows 10 S device. Those of you not using a Windows 10 S device can't install this new 32-bit version of Office via the Windows Store until it's out of preview.
One other caveat is that the OneNote 2016 desktop app isn't ready yet. Check out Microsoft's support article if you need more details.
Microsoft Office is now available in the Windows Store for the first time
Instagram adds archiving: How to hide your old, heavily filtered photos
Amazon Alexa calling: How to block calls and messages to your Echo
Apple Pay Cash in iOS 11: What is it and how does it work?
- Microsoft Office is now available in the Windows Store for the first time
- Instagram adds archiving: How to hide your old, heavily filtered photos
- Amazon Alexa calling: How to block calls and messages to your Echo
- Apple Pay Cash in iOS 11: What is it and how does it work?
- Apple Business Chat in iOS 11: What is it and how does it work?
- Pokemon Go announces real-life worldwide events for anniversary
- Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Apple Music vs Spotify and more
- Apple App Store completely redesigned with new daily recommendations
- iOS 11 has a raft of new features, Siri gets new voice and more
- Preview Glastonbury acts and never lose your tent at the festival with EE's app
- E3 2017: All the games and announcements that matter
- Microsoft Office is now available in the Windows Store for the first time
- Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) review: Every bit the pro, but battery life is still a blow
- Best games of E3 2017: Xbox One, PS4 and Switch games that stole the show
- Best iPad Pro 10.5 cases: Protect your new Apple tablet
- OnePlus 5 launch: When is it and where can you watch it online?
- Dior Homme x Sennheiser: Fashion hits headphones hard with stunning results
- OnePlus 5: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Apple 3D Touch tips and tricks: Get the most out of the your iPhone
- Amazon's voice-ordering Dash Wand is now almost free for Prime users
Comments