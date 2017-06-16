Microsoft Office is now available in the Windows Store for the first time

If you bought the new Surface Laptop, you can now grab Office 365 for free from Microsoft's Windows Store.

When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop recently, it glossed over a major announcement about Microsoft Office; You see, the Surface Laptop runs the Windows 10 S operating system, which can only install apps from the Windows Store. But Microsoft is pitching Surface Laptop as sort of a higher-end Chromebook for students, so the device needs to run software that students require and use.

Now that Surface Laptop is available in stores, Microsoft has made its Microsoft Office suite available in the Windows Store for the first time. That means students can go to Microsoft's official storefront and load up on the productivity programs. Microsoft also offers web versions of the Office apps, which are powerful and work with the Surface Laptop. But the new desktop apps offer offline access.

Office in the Windows Store is technically in a "preview" (specifically, the install and update processes are in preview), so because of that early release status, Microsoft is doling out free one-year subscriptions to Office 365 personal if you have a Windows 10 S device. Those of you not using a Windows 10 S device can't install this new 32-bit version of Office via the Windows Store until it's out of preview.

One other caveat is that the OneNote 2016 desktop app isn't ready yet. Check out Microsoft's support article if you need more details.