Amazon's voice-ordering Dash Wand is now almost free for Prime users

Amazon's voice-ordering Dash Wand is now almost free for Prime usersAmazon
- Only free to Prime users in the US
- Costs $20 to buy, but then you get $20 credit back
If you live in the US and subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can now get the Dash Wand for free (or almost free, anyway).
Amazon in 2014 unveiled a Wi-Fi wand with a built-in microphone and barcode scanner. Called Dash, it looked like a Nintendo Wii remote, but it let you add items to your shopping list with your voice. All you had to do is press the mic button to say the name of an item, like "chocolate chip cookies. Dash would automatically add it. You could also go around house and scan things with the barcode scanner.
Whether it be an oatmeal container or a bottle of dish soap, you could add it to your Amazon cart. Amazon suggested you keep Dash in your kitchen or hang it on your refrigerator so you could grab it at anytime to restock household goods. Dash connected to your home's Wi-Fi network and recognised millions of items available on AmazonFresh and Amazon. Now, you can get the new one for free.
Amazon has reduced its latest Dash Wand, which is an Alexa-enabled device, for all Prime subscribers in the US. The second-generation version originally had a $49.99 price, but now, it costs $20. And if Prime subscribers do get it, they will receive $20 credit back in their Amazon accounts, making the purchase free, basically. They will also get a free 90-day trial of AmazonFresh grocery service.
AmazonFresh costs $299 per year (or $14.99 per month). It includes all the benefits of Amazon Prime, but it uniquely offers access to fresh groceries for home delivery.
