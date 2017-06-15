Sky Q now lets you record six programmes, while watching a seventh

Sky Q now lets you record six programmes, while watching a seventhSky
Ever felt spoilt for choice? The latest update for Sky Q customers will bring the ability to record six programmes while watching a seventh.
That's mind boggling news, but means that you really don't ever, ever, have to miss out on recording something because you've run out of tuners and you can really take advantage of the power that Sky Q offers on the 2TB box.
This update doesn't happen automatically, however. Instead, you'll be prompted to make the change if you have set a whole load of things to record and hit that record button on the sixth show. Or, if you fancy turning it on, head into settings > setup > preferences > maximum number of recordings and you can change from five to six.
Be warned, however, as there are some compromises to be made in using this extra tuner for recording. For example, the mini guide won't show a live image and you can't have split screen on Sky Sports.
Sky is preparing itself for a bumper summer of sport and entertainment with test cricket, the British and Irish Lions tour, Formula 1 and the Open, as well as the forthcoming Premier League season.
You also have the start of Game of Thrones season 7 to look forward to. Now there's no excuse for not recording everything you could possibly want to watch.
