New iPhones will feature wireless charging, Apple supplier confirms

New iPhones will feature wireless charging, Apple supplier confirmsPocket-lint
Two major features coming to Apple's next iPhones have been revealed by Apple's own manufacturer in India.
Wistron, which Apple recently began working with in an effort to keep prices down, confirmed that Apple's next-generation iPhone models will be waterproof and include wireless charging technology, according to Japanese website Nikkei Asian Review. Speaking to the media after the company's annual shareholders' meeting on 14 June, Wistron CEO Robert Hwang reportedly said the following:
"Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit."
Currently, Wistron makes the iPhone SE, which doesn't offer wireless charging or waterproofing, obviously. But it's important to note that Hwang specifically said "new features", in comparison to older iPhones, such as the iPhone SE. He didn't say iPhone 8 or iPhone 7S. That means, if we're being particular, he might not be talking about the very next iPhones but rather future-generation models.
That said, several reports over the last year have claimed that Apple will release a higher-end "iPhone 8". It is expected to be a premium model that sits above the new iPhone 7S Plus. The iPhone 8 is thought to feature wireless charging and improved water resistance, among other things, though it's reasonable to assume any smaller iPhone models could have improved water resistance as well.
Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for more details about the next iPhones, which are expected to release later this year.
