Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017: Find out what was launched for Switch

Nintendo has a massive presence on the showfloor at E3 each year, but hasn't hosted a physical press conference for a while.
Instead, it streams a pre-recorded Nintendo Spotlight video on the morning of the massive game show opening its doors for the first time. This year's, for E3 2017, was particularly special as several much-anticipated Nintendo Switch games were shown in more depth, and several new games were announced - including new Metroid Prime and Pokemon RPG titles.
Here then are the highlights of the Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017 and some of the trailers if you miss them first time around.
Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017 highlights
The main game everyone was itching to see more on was undoubtedly Super Mario Odyssey. We saw plenty of gameplay during the event, which you can see in the trailer below. We also found out the release date and it's only around the corner really: 27 October 2017. Yes!
Two surprise reveals were Metroid Prime 4 and a "new core Pokemon RPG" for Switch. Unfortunately there's no footage of either yet and they are unlikely to appear for a year at least, but Switch fans around the globe will be very excited by the news.
We were also surprised by the announcement that Rocket League is coming to Switch this year. The incredibly fun competitive cross between football and driving will be available this holiday season and it will feature cross-network play - so you can play other Rocket League players, even if they don't have a Switch.
In the cute terms, Kirby, Yoshi and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle really up the ante.
And Fire Emblem Warriors and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 add a couple of battle RPGs to the mix - which is no bad thing at all.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC was shown, in addition to the release of the four guardians as Amiibos. All great stuff.
Pocket-lint will be playing Super Mario Odyssey and much more at E3 2017. You can find out exactly what we think in the next couple of days.
