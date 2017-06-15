B&O Play BeoPlay E4 noise-cancelling in-ears promise uninterrupted Scandi sound

Bang & Olufsen's lifestyle arm B&O Play has unveiled its latest pair of in-ear headphones, the BeoPlay E4. The E4 are the successor to the H3 in-ear headphones and so retain their active noise cancellation status, which this time round is vastly improved.

B&O Play says the E4 headphones are capable of suppressing up to 15dB more of low frequency external noise compared to the H3s. This is mainly due to using trickle down technology from the company's BeoPlay H9 flagship over-ears which can accurately decipher what sounds are coming from the headphones and what sounds are coming from outside.



The E4 in-ears can then block the signals from the unwanted external sounds to leave you with just the music going into your ears.



Even with the improved active noise cancellation tech, B&O Play has managed to squeeze it into a smaller form factor than before. With the H3 ANCs, the battery unit was a rather large hockey puck-shaped unit, but this time round is much smaller and easier to pop into your pocket.





The BeoPlay E4 earpieces are made from aluminium to keep overall weight to a minimum and B&O supply them with memory foam ear tips to not only provide comfort, but to to ensure you get the tightest possible seal in your ears.



An intuitive gesture-controlled feature lets you turn off music and the noise cancellation, and then turn it on again when you're ready to resume





The B&O Play BeoPlay E4 are available now in black for £249 and come supplied with a charging cable, flight adapter, various sizes of silicone ear tips and a carry case.