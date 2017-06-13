This amazing photo leak shows iPhone 7s/iPhone 8 panels

This amazing photo leak shows iPhone 7s/iPhone 8 panelsKamikasky
Some photos published to Reddit, from a user with a "friend in the industry", allegedly show the front and rear panels of all three iPhone models due for release later this year. The Reddit user says the Chinese manufacturers received the panels the week commencing 5 June.
The images give a clearer look of the iPhone 8 than the two iPhone 7s models, and they support several rumours we've heard before that say the iPhone 8 will have an edge-to-edge display.
The front panel clearly shows no space for a home button, and there's no cut out on the rear panel either. This support claims that the iPhone 8 will have an embedded Touch ID fingerprint sensor and home button in the display.
The rear panel also shows a vertical cut out for the rear camera, with the actual camera module having a small cut out between the lenses for a flash. On the front, a small section at the top for the front-facing camera, sensors and microphone is the only thing to interrupt the edge-to-edge display.
The only glimpse we get of the iPhone 7s models from the pictures is of the top of the rear panels. They show camera cut outs, which suggest the Plus model will again receive a dual camera, but the regular iPhone 7s will stick with a single camera lens.
It's not completely clear from the photos if the iPhone 7s rear panels are made from glass, which they're expected to be to support wireless charging.
All three iPhones should be unveiled at Apple's September event, however the iPhone 8 isn't expected to launch at the same time as its 7s siblings due to supply issues with the OLED panels and embedded Touch ID sensors.
